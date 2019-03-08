New 10k charity run coming to Stevenage in September

The badge commemorating the new Stevenage 10k. Picture: Stevenage Striders Archant

Hot off the heels of the success of Stevenage 5k parkrun, the first 10k is coming to the town.

The Stevenage 10k organising committee: Marc Hagland, Lisa Liversidge, Phil Deaves and Chris Leigh (in order) Picture: Stevenage Striders The Stevenage 10k organising committee: Marc Hagland, Lisa Liversidge, Phil Deaves and Chris Leigh (in order) Picture: Stevenage Striders

The event has been organised by the Stevenage Striders - with support from businesses, Sport Stevenage and the Stevenage Community Trust.

Part of the race's proceeds will be donated to charities from the area, TRACKS autism centre and Stevenage Community Trust.

Both causes hit home for the Striders, who have been supported by the trust since 2013 and have a number of members at the club who have children with autism.

Chris Leigh, a race organiser from the Striders, hopes charity contributions will continue to grow each year as the race becomes more popular.

He said: "The money raised for charity will be a key theme for the race. The club is keen to repay kindness and support great local causes."

A number of running clubs will be taking part, but those just looking to run for fun can also join - provided you sign up before the 400 spaces have been filled.

All runners will receive a free t-shirt and bespoke medal to remember the day by.

For competitive participants there will be spot prizes - including trophies for each categories' top three finishers.

Despite his own running days being cut short, Stevenage mayor Simon Speller has offered his encouragement for the race.

He said: "I am delighted to support Stevenage Striders with their 10km event, and hope it gets a good number of runners out."

Runners can expect to see councillor Speller as he sets them off from the race's start line.

The 10k will make good use of Stevenage's green spaces - which are often the underappreciated parts of the town according to race organiser Chris.

The race starts in Hampson Park, aptly named after the 1932 gold medal winning Olympian Tom Hampson, who lived in Stevenage.

The route will continue along the cycleway network through the north end of Fairlands Valley Park, passing through King George V Park, millennium gardens and the high street before finishing back in Hampson Park.

The race will be held at 10.30am on September 15. Entrants pay an £18 fee to take part.

To sign up for the Stevenage 10k visit racesonline.uk/race-entry/stevenage10k