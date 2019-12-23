Advanced search

Review of the year 2019: September

PUBLISHED: 17:01 29 December 2019

Trekkers took on the Three Peaks Challenge in aid of Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Trekkers took on the Three Peaks Challenge in aid of Garden House Hospice Care. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

In September, we told the story of 10 North Herts trekkers who took on the Three Peaks challenge in aid of Letchworth-based Garden House Hospice Care.

Trekkers assembled at the hospice before setting off for the Three Peaks challenge. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Volunteers drove the team to Fort William in Scotland, where they prepared for their epic adventure to climb Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and Snowdon in Wales, in 24 hours.

They raised nearly £10,000 and event organiser Richard Harbon said: "This was an amazing and arduous challenge and I am so proud of each person who took part.

John Goodhew and Devon Gardner were met with a number of obstables on their journey, including having to buy new tyres. Picture: John Goodhew

"We are also so grateful to the volunteers who gave up their weekends to drive our trekkers to each destination and also offer support up the mountains, ensuring our trekkers' journey was safe and enjoyable. We really couldn't do things like this without their ongoing dedicated support."

Also on the charity challenge front in September, John Goodhew - who runs The Admiral in Clifton - and manager of The Cock in Baldock, Devon Gardner, took part in a 'nutty to Nice wacky rally' after converting a Vauxhall Cavalier.

John Goodhew and Devon Gardner drove to Nice in their Vauxhall Cavalier kitted out as the Mystery Machine from Scooby Doo. Picture: Devon Gardner

The duo's theme for the race was Scooby Doo - they bought the car for £350 and turned it into a version of Mystery Inc's vehicle

At the time, John said: "We decided to raise some money for Keech Hospice as it is a great local charity which has great facilities and strives to provide for the needs of terminally ill children and their families.

""We both have our own children and believe that Keech must be supported so that its hard working team of staff are there for everyone in the future, should you need them."

Parents and children turned out for the family friendly protest on climate change in Letchworth. Picture: Sarah Royston

The pair donned their fancy dress and travelled from Bedfordshire to France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, over the Alps to Switzerland, Italy and into the final destination of Nice in France.

Hundreds turned out to global climate strike events in Letchworth and Stevenage, calling for urgent action on climate change.

Parents and children turned out for the family friendly protest on climate change in Letchworth. Picture: Sarah Royston

Young and old attended the protests, gathering in Stevenage's Town Square and Letchworth's Broadway Gardens.

After the events, Letchworth mum Sarah Royston told the Comet: "It was so powerful and moving to hear the children take the microphone and speak about their fears about climate change, and their hopes for a better world.

"We are all so inspired by the huge global movement of climate strikers, and really proud that our town is standing with them."

