Second closure order made at Stevenage flats after drug dealing allegations

The Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood Team at the property. Picture: Herts Police Archant

A closure order has been granted for a second Monument Court flat after Stevenage residents complained about suspected drug dealing.

The order was granted by Stevenage Magistrates' Court today under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Police had received complaints from residents about drug dealers moving into the property and a warrant was executed on Thursday, May 23.

On Monday, a 40-year-old man - who claimed to live at the address - was arrested nearby on suspicion of possesion with intent to supply class A drugs.

Sgt Simon Mullan - from the Stevenage Community Safety Partnership, a multi-agency partnership working together to keep Stevenage safe - said: "This is the second closure order we have sought for a flat in this court recently. We endeavour to make it ever harder for drug dealers to do business in Stevenage.

"We are very grateful to the local residents who have kept us informed about the activity of those suspected of dealing drugs in this location.

"We will continue to act swiftly on any intelligence we receive.

"We will also continue to work with partners to raise awareness of drug crime among young people, parents, teachers and other members of the community, to help protect the vulnerable and prevent them from being pulled into this kind of activity."

The closure order bans any unauthorsied person from entering the property for three months.

Should an unauthorised person enter the flat, they will be arrested - which could lead to imprisonment - given a fine of up to £5,000 or both.

This is the second closure order granted for a Monument Court address this year. The earlier order was granted for suspected drug dealing, drug use and causing disturbances under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

If you suspect that a property in your area is being used for criminal activity or have information that could assist police, please contact the Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the independent crime-fighting charity's anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.