Police 'growing increasingly concerned' for welfare of missing Stevenage teen
- Credit: Herts police
Concern is growing for a missing teenager, who was last seen in Stevenage yesterday evening (August 17).
Fourteen-year-old Tyler was last seen at 5.40pm at his home in Symonds Green, and investigating officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Tyler is around 6ft 2in tall, is of a slim build and has blonde hair.
He was last seen wearing a dark denim long-sleeved jacket, dark trousers and black shoes. He was also wearing a black rucksack which has bright, multi-coloured Star Wars characters on it.
If you believe you are with Tyler now - or have seen him in the last few moments - please call 999 immediately, quoting ISR 747 of August 17.
Those who have seen Tyler since he was reported missing, or have information on his previous whereabouts, should call 101.
