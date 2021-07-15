Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Have you seen vulnerable missing woman from Stevenage?

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 9:46 AM July 15, 2021   
Karen, 42, has been missing from Stevenage since July 6

Karen, 42, has been missing from Stevenage since July 6. She is considered vulnerable, and the police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare - Credit: Herts police

A woman who has been missing from Stevenage for over a week is being searched for by police.

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace 42-year-old Karen, who was last seen on Tuesday, July 6 in the Buckthorne Avenue area.

Karen is described as being 5ft 8in tall and of a slim build. She is considered vulnerable and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

She is known to have links to St Albans, North Herts and Cambs.

Those with information on Karen's whereabouts or who have seen her since she went missing are asked to call 101 quoting ISR 295 of July 9.

You may also want to watch:

For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away.

Most Read

  1. 1 Body found in Stevenage woodland
  2. 2 'I regret it so much' - murder trial teen tells court of Christopher Hewett stabbing
  3. 3 Calls to act over 'significant' public body failings in Katie Locke murder
  1. 4 175-year-old primary school under threat of permanent closure
  2. 5 Hero lorry driver speaks out after blaze rips through trailer
  3. 6 Elderly care provider sparks safety concerns after breaking rules
  4. 7 More Hitchin homes affected by power outage
  5. 8 Stevenage in top two best UK towns for entrepreneurs
  6. 9 John Lewis and Waitrose set to cut 1,000 jobs
  7. 10 Walk-in vaccine slots available this week
Stevenage News
North Herts News
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

bearton road

Updated

Police hunt pervert targeting young girls in flashing spree

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
calder way crash

Updated

Emergency services attend scene of Stevenage crash

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows perform a flypast during Armed Forces' Day at the National Memorial Arboretum

Euro 2020

Red Arrows to fly over Herts following Wembley flypast for Euro 2020 final

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a COVID-19 media briefing in Downing Street, London, on Friday, May 14, 2021.

Freedom Day

Freedom Day 2021: What coronavirus rules are due to change on July 19?

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus