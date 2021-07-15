Have you seen vulnerable missing woman from Stevenage?
Published: 9:46 AM July 15, 2021
- Credit: Herts police
A woman who has been missing from Stevenage for over a week is being searched for by police.
Officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace 42-year-old Karen, who was last seen on Tuesday, July 6 in the Buckthorne Avenue area.
Karen is described as being 5ft 8in tall and of a slim build. She is considered vulnerable and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.
She is known to have links to St Albans, North Herts and Cambs.
Those with information on Karen's whereabouts or who have seen her since she went missing are asked to call 101 quoting ISR 295 of July 9.
You may also want to watch:
For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away.
Most Read
- 1 Body found in Stevenage woodland
- 2 'I regret it so much' - murder trial teen tells court of Christopher Hewett stabbing
- 3 Calls to act over 'significant' public body failings in Katie Locke murder
- 4 175-year-old primary school under threat of permanent closure
- 5 Hero lorry driver speaks out after blaze rips through trailer
- 6 Elderly care provider sparks safety concerns after breaking rules
- 7 More Hitchin homes affected by power outage
- 8 Stevenage in top two best UK towns for entrepreneurs
- 9 John Lewis and Waitrose set to cut 1,000 jobs
- 10 Walk-in vaccine slots available this week
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus