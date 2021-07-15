Have you seen vulnerable missing woman from Stevenage?

Published: 9:46 AM July 15, 2021

Karen, 42, has been missing from Stevenage since July 6. She is considered vulnerable, and the police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare - Credit: Herts police

A woman who has been missing from Stevenage for over a week is being searched for by police.

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace 42-year-old Karen, who was last seen on Tuesday, July 6 in the Buckthorne Avenue area.

Karen is described as being 5ft 8in tall and of a slim build. She is considered vulnerable and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

She is known to have links to St Albans, North Herts and Cambs.

Those with information on Karen's whereabouts or who have seen her since she went missing are asked to call 101 quoting ISR 295 of July 9.

For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away.