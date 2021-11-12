Schools remember the fallen on Armistice Day
- Credit: Our Lady Catholic Primary
Schools across our area fell silent to mark Armistice Day yesterday, with pupils and staff remembering the sacrifices made by our armed forces.
Students at Highfield School in Letchworth marked the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month with the traditional two-minute silence at school, with many students attending in their services uniform.
Poppy art and a digital installation were also displayed proudly in the heart of the school for everyone to enjoy.
Year 7 student Nathan said: “I feel really proud wearing my Scout’s uniform at school, representing the Queen and our country”
On Sunday, headteacher Lucy Miles - as well as students, Anna, Year 10, and Rayan in Year 8 - will join the Letchworth community in the Remembrance Sunday parade and lay a poppy wreath at the memorial on Station Place.
Mrs Miles said: ‘’As a school community, solidarity is one of our core values and we believe strongly that this act of remembrance is a key demonstration of that value, that we as community, hold in such high regard.”
Children at Our Lady Catholic Primary in Hitchin created a poppy field and held a Remembrance service on Armistice Day
Father Tom from Our Lady Immaculate & St Andrew Church lead the service with the chaplaincy team ending with a prayer.
Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage invited visitors to its annual outdoor poppy bank
In Bedfordshire, Shefford's Campton Academy pupils visited the village memorial to lay wreaths, while Gothic Mede in Arlesey held a two-minute silence to remember those who fought for our country.
Pupils at Campton and Pix Brook academies - the latter of which is in Stotfold - attend uniformed youth groups, such as the Guiding and Scouting organisations, also came to school in their uniforms.
KS1 pupils at Langford Village Academy made poppies and shared them at the village memorial ahead of Remembrance Day
Robert Bloomfield Academy’s Pupil Leadership Team represented the school at the rededication service at Shefford’s war memorial.
Head boy and deputy head boy at Samuel Whitbread Academy - also in Shefford - attended the rededication, where they laid a wreath.
As well as laying wreaths at the memorial in Shefford, Samuel Whitbread and Robert Bloomfield came together with Shefford Lower School to pay their respects at a service held at Samuel Whitbread - and streamed across all three schools.