Not sure how to protect yourself against scams? Come to Letchworth roadshow

PUBLISHED: 07:01 04 July 2019

A free scam awareness session will take place next week. Picture: PICPEDIA

A scam awareness roadshow is coming to Letchworth to help prevent people from becoming victims of scammers.

The session will be taking place on Wednesday, July 10 10.30am to 1.30pm at Letchworth Library.

Anyone can be a scam victim, but scammers tend to target older people living alone as they believe them to be more susceptible to being conned. According to Friends Against Scams, 53 per cent of people aged over 65 have been targeted by scams.

Advisors from Hertfordshire Trading Standards, Neighbourhood Watch, Age UK Hertfordshire as well as the local Police Community Safety Officer will be at the events to provide information and advice.

Cllr Terry Hone, executive member for community safety and waste management, said: "These scam awareness-raising sessions offer residents practical tips on how to spot a scam or con and what to do to protect themselves.

"If people think they may have been targeted by scammers, they can seek advice and support in a friendly environment."

All activities are free, and no booking is necessary.

For more information visit: hertfordshire.gov.uk/scamaware or call 0300 123 4049.

