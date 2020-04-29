Advanced search

Council funding scheme available to Stevenage community groups for COVID-19 relief

PUBLISHED: 12:27 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:27 29 April 2020

Stevenage Borough Council's Local Community Budget is open for applications. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

Community groups and organisations in Stevenage can now apply for council–led funding to help others through the coronavirus pandemic.

Applications for Stevenage Borough Council’s Local Community Budget are now open – which could help community groups fund projects to support those impacted by COVID–19 in our community.

The Local Community Budget was launched in 2011 to help organisations develop their own ideas or support existing initiatives.

Each borough councillor has a £2,500 budget and the Youth Mayor has £3,300 to give to community groups that will help the lives of local people.

Cllr Rob Broom, executive member for neighbourhoods and co-operative working, said: “This year’s grants are available to local community groups and organisations that need funding to help residents in these difficult times.

“The Local Community Budget Scheme is a tried and tested way of doing this. Please speak with your local ward Councillors for more details of how the scheme works.”

To apply, fill out the application form at stevenage.gov.uk/about-stevenage/community-grants-funding-advice/local-community-budgets. Speak to your ward councillor before applying.

