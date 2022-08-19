Leisure centre turns up the heat with new sauna and steam rooms

Councillor Steve Jarvis enjoying the new saunas at North Herts Leisure Centre - Credit: North Herts Council

North Herts Leisure Centre in Letchworth has opened two new sauna and steam rooms following a refurbishment.

The area includes a traditional sauna cabin, which helps to relax your muscles while deep cleaning your body, and a steam room which helps clear your mind while the steam soothes and heals your skin.

There is also a new infrared sauna which is perfect for helping with soft tissue and sports injuries as it can help relieve inflammation, stiffness.

The area also includes a heated bench and special shower – a cold rinse is often recommended as part of your cooldown.

Councillor Steve Jarvis, executive member for leisure, said: “The refurbished area looks very smart and we hope residents will enjoy using the new facilities.

"This area hadn’t been refurbished since 2006 so the council agreed to invest £150,000 to ensure it is fit for purpose.”

More information is available at sll.co.uk/north-herts