Hitchin museum could save Christmas with grotto, Winter Wonderland and more planned

PUBLISHED: 15:48 18 November 2020

There are a host of festive events taking place at the British Schools Museum this Christmas. Picture: Mark Copley

A Hitchin museum is promising a packed festive season this year, with Santa’s Grotto, a Winter Wonderland and more once lockdown ends.

After the success of their Halloween event, The British Schools Museum in Queen Street is preparing to save Christmas this year with a host of fun and COVID-secure events.

There will be a Winter Wonderland experience from Wednesday December, 9 until the turn of the year and a Christmas Craft Fair on the first weekend of December.

And with Santa’s Grottos closing across the country, the museum will also host their very own on Saturday, December 19 and Sunday, December 20.

Moreover, on Saturday December 19, local Am Dram actors will be offering Christmas readings around the museum for kids and adults alike, and a series of special Mummers’ plays will be shown on Sunday December, 20.

The museum’s headmasters’ house and classrooms will also be decorated with Christmas cheer, with the museum’s curator promising you’ve never seen it like this before!

Hitchin Art Club will also host their annual exhibition at the museum from December 5 to December 13.

Mark Copley, museum curator, added: “These community-focused events are achieved through the wonderful work of our volunteers as well as support from a Cultural Recovery Fund grant, and we hope this will cheer up families at the end of what has been a challenging year.

For more information about these events, and how to book, visit britishschoolsmuseum.org.uk.

