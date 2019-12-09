Advanced search

Plenty of Christmas spirit as Letchworth Santa Canta sees record turnout

PUBLISHED: 10:52 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 09 December 2019

Hundreds turned out for the annual Santa Canta in Letchworth's Norton Common on Saturday. Picture: James Walsh

Archant

A record number of runners donned their Christmas hats and elf costumes for the annual 'Santa Canta' at Letchworth's Norton Common in aid of Garden House Hospice Care on Saturday.

More than 320 people - almost all in Christmas-themed fancy dress - took part in the event organised by North Herts Road Runners, and raised £1,081, a record total for the event.

The prizes for best fancy dress were won by Jennie Freer, who pushed her daughters Tilly and Erin around the course in a buggy, and Mike Bullock for his 'Christmas Spiderman' outfit.

Race director Richard Harbon said: "I'm absolutely delighted with the extraordinary turnout. The Santa Canta has become a really popular event and a great way to make use of the beautiful green spaces we have in Letchworth.

"I was particularly pleased that we managed to raise so much for Garden House Hospice Care and I thank all the runners for their generous support for this great cause."

Jennie Freer and her daughters Tilly and Erin took home one of the prizes for best fancy dress. Picture: James WalshJennie Freer and her daughters Tilly and Erin took home one of the prizes for best fancy dress. Picture: James Walsh

Mike Bullock won the fancy dress competition with his Christmas Spiderman costume. Picture: James WalshMike Bullock won the fancy dress competition with his Christmas Spiderman costume. Picture: James Walsh

