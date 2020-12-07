Hundreds turn out for annual Santa Canta

Mike and Sue Bullock donned their Christmas gear for the annual Santa Canta. Picture: North Herts Road Runners Archant

Hundreds have taken part in North Herts Road Runners’ annual Santa Canta, in aid of brain injury charity Headway.

Chloe Lucas took part in the Santa Canta all the way from South Africa. Picture: Courtesy of Chloe Lucas Chloe Lucas took part in the Santa Canta all the way from South Africa. Picture: Courtesy of Chloe Lucas

Runners and walkers took to the streets, parks and countryside, dressed in seasonal fancy dress to raise money and awareness for Headway Hertfordshire, a Hitchin-based charity specialising in support for adults with head injuries.

Over 250 runners signed up for the festive fun 5k, raising over £1,600 so far.

Due to COVID it was not possible to hold it on Letchworth Common as usual, and so runners were invited to run wherever and whenever they could over the weekend of December 5 and 6 – with some taking part as far afield as South Africa.

Event Organiser Richard Harbon said: “Running through Letchworth on Saturday morning and seeing loads of runners out dressed in Christmas fancy dress was just amazing. Thank you to everyone who took part and thank you, in particular, for everyone who donated so generously.”