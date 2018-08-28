Advanced search

80-year-old adventurer from Sandy Photography Club goes on Kenyan safari

PUBLISHED: 11:04 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:13 21 December 2018

Sandy Photography Club member Mary Slevin, 80, has explored her photography skills with a Big Cat Safari. Picture: Mary Slevin

Archant

An 80-year-old adventurer and member of the Sandy Photography club has had the ‘holiday of a lifetime’ with a prestigious big cat photographic safari.

Mary Stelvin explored a Kenyan Safari and snapped pictures of cheetahs, lions, elephants and hippos.

Mary told the Comet: “The trip is a unique experience as it’s based entirely around wildlife photography.

“There were 12 of us in the group with varying levels of photographic expertise. We were out every morning by 6am to catch the early morning light, not getting back to camp until after sunset.

“Travelling in three jeeps driven by excellent Masai guides, their knowledge added greatly to our experience and we explored over a wide area, guided by the GPS system.

“Each day presented its own highlights, spending a long time following the big cats – leopards, cheetahs, and lions of the Marsh Pride which has just featured in Sir David Attenborough’s TV series ‘Dynasties’.

“Nothing prepares you for the excitement of the real thing! We came across a zebra giving birth, an event never seen before by the guides, and on the last day followed a small pack of African Painted Wolves, the first time they had been sighted in the region this year.

“I have always had an interest in travel and wildlife photography.

“A previous shorter safari in Botswana had whetted my appetite for a more intensive experience, which this trip certainly provided!”

Mary says she has learned a lot about her photography since joining the Sandy Photography Club.

“I have gained very much from the leadership and expertise of Carlos Santino – the club’s founder – and the support of other members.

“I am still editing my pictures and processing my many memories – the expanse of the horizons, the shimmering heat of the day and the cold of the night, the closeness and indifference of the wildlife to our presence, the daily variety and excitement, and the fantastic photographic opportunities.

“This 8 day trip was certainly a holiday of a lifetime!”

To find out more about the Sandy Photography Club, go to sandyphotoclub.uk.

