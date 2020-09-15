Advanced search

Hitchin primary school to remain open after pupil tests positive for COVID-19

PUBLISHED: 12:56 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:06 15 September 2020

Samuel Lucas JMI school in Hitchin. Picture: Google Maps

Samuel Lucas JMI school in Hitchin. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A primary school in Hitchin has confirmed that one of its pupils has contracted coronavirus, after an email was sent to parents this morning.

The email sent out to parents and carers at Samuel Lucas JMI today. Picture: ArchantThe email sent out to parents and carers at Samuel Lucas JMI today. Picture: Archant

Samuel Lucas JMI School, in Gaping Lane, told parents that a Year 1 pupil tested positive for COVID-19 and that all children in their bubble will now be expected to self-isolate for 14 days.

The school, which has more than 400 pupils, will remain open for other year groups and has promised that classes will proceed as normal.

You may also want to watch:

A spokeswoman from Samuel Lucas JMI School said: “I can confirm that following government guidelines and having worked closely with PHE, we have asked a number of pupils from our school to self-isolate before returning to school.

“This is a scenario we have prepared for and unfortunate as it is, we always put the safety of our pupils and whole school community first.

“We cannot give any further details as all data is confidential but we hope all of our students remain safe and well and look forward to welcoming them back when we can.”

Headteacher Tracy Thomas added: “We have taken quick and decisive action to mitigate the risk of the infection spreading.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Hitchin school to reopen tomorrow, with new mask rules and staggered timetables

Hitchin Boys' School has closed after a member of teaching staff tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Stevenage and North Herts

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Attempted robbery of teenage boy in Stevenage

A 17-year-old boy was approached by five men, who circled him and demanded money in Stevenage. Picture: Google

Appeal after lump of concrete thrown through window of Stevenage home

An appeal has been launched after criminal damage was caused to a window of a house in Jessop Road, Stevenage

Hitchin primary school to remain open after pupil tests positive for COVID-19

Samuel Lucas JMI school in Hitchin. Picture: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Hitchin school to reopen tomorrow, with new mask rules and staggered timetables

Hitchin Boys' School has closed after a member of teaching staff tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Stevenage and North Herts

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Attempted robbery of teenage boy in Stevenage

A 17-year-old boy was approached by five men, who circled him and demanded money in Stevenage. Picture: Google

Appeal after lump of concrete thrown through window of Stevenage home

An appeal has been launched after criminal damage was caused to a window of a house in Jessop Road, Stevenage

Hitchin primary school to remain open after pupil tests positive for COVID-19

Samuel Lucas JMI school in Hitchin. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin primary school to remain open after pupil tests positive for COVID-19

Samuel Lucas JMI school in Hitchin. Picture: Google Maps

New behind-the-scenes doc filmed at Whipsnade Zoo during lockdown to air on ITV

Zookeeper Alex Pinnell with sea lions at Whipsnade Zoo. Picture: Will Amlot

Medieval Stevenage church reopens after £1million renovation unearths archaeological trove

St Nicholas Church, which has a 900-year-old tower and 14th century spire, is the oldest building in Stevenage. Picture: Trevor Coultart Photography

Fairlands Valley Spartans delighted to sink their teeth into some actual real races

Grant Ramsay of Fairlands Valley Spartans in action at the Milton Keynes Enigma Marathon.

COVID-19 pandemic could lead to more than 60,000 job losses in Hertfordshire

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to lead to more than 60,000 job losses in Hertfordshire by the end of the year, as the grip of the recession tightens. Picture: Sarah Allison