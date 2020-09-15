Hitchin primary school to remain open after pupil tests positive for COVID-19

A primary school in Hitchin has confirmed that one of its pupils has contracted coronavirus, after an email was sent to parents this morning.

Samuel Lucas JMI School, in Gaping Lane, told parents that a Year 1 pupil tested positive for COVID-19 and that all children in their bubble will now be expected to self-isolate for 14 days.

The school, which has more than 400 pupils, will remain open for other year groups and has promised that classes will proceed as normal.

A spokeswoman from Samuel Lucas JMI School said: “I can confirm that following government guidelines and having worked closely with PHE, we have asked a number of pupils from our school to self-isolate before returning to school.

“This is a scenario we have prepared for and unfortunate as it is, we always put the safety of our pupils and whole school community first.

“We cannot give any further details as all data is confidential but we hope all of our students remain safe and well and look forward to welcoming them back when we can.”

Headteacher Tracy Thomas added: “We have taken quick and decisive action to mitigate the risk of the infection spreading.”