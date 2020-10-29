Video

Spooky Halloween display at 300-year-old Stevenage house

Francesca Bromham, aged 6, looks up at a animatronic skeleton which forms part of Halloween display from Samsung. Picture: Joe Pepler/PinPep PinPep

A 300-year-old property in Stevenage has been transformed for Halloween, complete with a custom-built skeleton, a live-action dance troupe and smart-tech bringing the spooky show to life.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Old Bury in Rectary Lane has been completely made over using mapping and connective power, having been selected by Samsung to bring us a fright this Halloween.

A few lucky local families were able to take in the show in a series of private COVID-compliant performances ahead of Halloween night.

The 300-year-old property has been transformed using projection mapping, a 13-foot-high animatronic skeleton, a live-action dance troupe. Picture: Joe Pepler/PinPep The 300-year-old property has been transformed using projection mapping, a 13-foot-high animatronic skeleton, a live-action dance troupe. Picture: Joe Pepler/PinPep

The display was created following research by Samsung which reveals 63 per cent of Brits plan to celebrate Halloween at home this year – keeping the Halloween spirit alive despite the current restrictions.

Theatrical fog and lighting added to the spectacle, as the entire lightshow was synched to a modern Halloween music track and spooky sound effects.

The Old Bury, the oldest house in Stevenage has been given a modern Halloween style makeover by Samsung . Picture: Joe Pepler/PinPep The Old Bury, the oldest house in Stevenage has been given a modern Halloween style makeover by Samsung . Picture: Joe Pepler/PinPep

Samsung’s unique Halloween display centres around the Grade II-listed house – which dates back to the 18th Century and was once home to monks of the St Nicholas Church.

Engineers rigged the house with devices to control lights, sound, and security cameras, which form part of the show.

The spectacular show was created following research which suggests that 49 per cent of British adults would consider using smart home tech to elevate their Halloween celebrations at home this year. Picture: Joe Pepler/PinPep The spectacular show was created following research which suggests that 49 per cent of British adults would consider using smart home tech to elevate their Halloween celebrations at home this year. Picture: Joe Pepler/PinPep

SmartThings tech was controlled and monitored via the Smart Things app on a Samsung Galaxy S20 and QLED TV and used to adjust and trigger the lighting and music featured in the show.

Dancers from dance troupe Empire, who reached the semi-finals of Series 11 of Britain’s Got Talent, performed a unique routine while dressed in UV skeleton outfits.

The Old Bury in Stevenage which has been given a modern spooky makeover. Picture: Joe Pepler/PinPep The Old Bury in Stevenage which has been given a modern spooky makeover. Picture: Joe Pepler/PinPep

SFX make-up artist and influencer Ellie Hand-McCready, whose tutorial videos and transformations get thousands of views on Instagram, created a spooky bespoke look for the film.

Kyle Brown, head of Connected Living Solutions at Samsung UK said: “We wanted to showcase how SmartThings technology works in a fun and interactive way. The Halloween House display demonstrates the simple capabilities on a mass scale and the how to guides simplifies further how people can replicate this at home.”

Make-up artist, Ellie Hand McCready appears at The Old Bury in Stevenage which has been given a spooky makeover. Picture: Matt Alexander/PA Wire Make-up artist, Ellie Hand McCready appears at The Old Bury in Stevenage which has been given a spooky makeover. Picture: Matt Alexander/PA Wire

Samsung’s Halloween light show was designed to inspire children and adults who may not be able to celebrate Halloween in the usual way this year due to COVID.

A 13-foot-high mechanical skeleton is unveiled at The Old Bury in Stevenage which has been transformed into a Halloween house using SamsungÕs SmartThings technology. Picture: Matt Alexander/PA Wire A 13-foot-high mechanical skeleton is unveiled at The Old Bury in Stevenage which has been transformed into a Halloween house using SamsungÕs SmartThings technology. Picture: Matt Alexander/PA Wire

The 300-year-old property has been transformed using projection mapping, a 13-foot-high animatronic skeleton, a live-action dance troupe and a field of smart-tech powered pumpkins. Picture: Joe Pepler/PinPep The 300-year-old property has been transformed using projection mapping, a 13-foot-high animatronic skeleton, a live-action dance troupe and a field of smart-tech powered pumpkins. Picture: Joe Pepler/PinPep