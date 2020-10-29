Spooky Halloween display at 300-year-old Stevenage house
PUBLISHED: 13:01 29 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 29 October 2020
PinPep
A 300-year-old property in Stevenage has been transformed for Halloween, complete with a custom-built skeleton, a live-action dance troupe and smart-tech bringing the spooky show to life.
The Old Bury in Rectary Lane has been completely made over using mapping and connective power, having been selected by Samsung to bring us a fright this Halloween.
A few lucky local families were able to take in the show in a series of private COVID-compliant performances ahead of Halloween night.
The display was created following research by Samsung which reveals 63 per cent of Brits plan to celebrate Halloween at home this year – keeping the Halloween spirit alive despite the current restrictions.
Theatrical fog and lighting added to the spectacle, as the entire lightshow was synched to a modern Halloween music track and spooky sound effects.
Samsung’s unique Halloween display centres around the Grade II-listed house – which dates back to the 18th Century and was once home to monks of the St Nicholas Church.
Engineers rigged the house with devices to control lights, sound, and security cameras, which form part of the show.
SmartThings tech was controlled and monitored via the Smart Things app on a Samsung Galaxy S20 and QLED TV and used to adjust and trigger the lighting and music featured in the show.
Dancers from dance troupe Empire, who reached the semi-finals of Series 11 of Britain’s Got Talent, performed a unique routine while dressed in UV skeleton outfits.
SFX make-up artist and influencer Ellie Hand-McCready, whose tutorial videos and transformations get thousands of views on Instagram, created a spooky bespoke look for the film.
Kyle Brown, head of Connected Living Solutions at Samsung UK said: “We wanted to showcase how SmartThings technology works in a fun and interactive way. The Halloween House display demonstrates the simple capabilities on a mass scale and the how to guides simplifies further how people can replicate this at home.”
Samsung’s Halloween light show was designed to inspire children and adults who may not be able to celebrate Halloween in the usual way this year due to COVID.
