Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

North Herts and Stevenage Samaritans aim to turn ‘blue Monday’ into Brew Monday

PUBLISHED: 08:30 18 January 2019

Transform 'blue Monday' into Brew Monday with a cuppa and a chat.

Transform 'blue Monday' into Brew Monday with a cuppa and a chat.

Archant

Samaritans are calling on people to banish the blues on what is considered the most depressing day of the year, by having a chat and a cuppa with others.

The third Monday in January is dubbed ‘blue Monday’ due to the often bleak weather conditions and the fact many people are struggling financially until pay day, following a Christmas overspend.

The Samaritans’ North Herts and Stevenage branch, based in Hitchin’s Nun’s Close, is appealing to people to turn this concept on its head by getting together with friends, family or workmates and having a chat over a brew.

Volunteers from the Samaritans branch will be at Hitchin and Stevenage railway stations from about 6.45am to 10am on Monday, chatting to commuters and handing out free tea bags.

The branch currently has just under 100 volunteers helping to answer some of the five million calls for help the Samaritans responds to nationally every year from people having a tough time.

The branch also provides support through awareness talks and displays at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital, schools and community events.

Branch director Gill McLearnon said: “Loneliness is one of the main reasons people contact Samaritans, so getting together for a brew with friends can provide a lift on what is meant to be one of the most difficult days of the year.”

Ian Stevens, Network Rail’s suicide prevention programme manager, said: “Brew Monday is a great opportunity for the rail industry to show its support for Samaritans and the great work they do in helping people up and down the country.

“Millions of people use the rail network every day and if through this campaign we can encourage them to talk about their problems over a cup of tea, we will have made a significant contribution to their lives and to the lives of those around them.”

For more about Brew Monday visit samaritans.org/brewmonday.

Samaritans offer emotional support by phone, email, text or face-to-face at its 201 branches.

Call Samaritans for free anytime on 116 123 – this number won’t show up on your phone bill – or email jo@samaritans.org. To make an appointment to see a trained volunteer in person, call 01462 455333.

To make a donation visit samaritans.org/donate.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Letchworth youth group leader jailed for sexual exploitation of teen

Michael Elias was sentenced to three years in prison at St Albans Crown Court last week for a series of charges including sexual exploitation of children and making and possessing indecent images of children. Picture: Herts police

Man, 20, jailed after stabbing Stevenage taxi driver

Dobgima Gwangwaa has been sentenced to seven years in prison for stabbing a taxi driver in Stevenage. Picture: British Transport Police & James Creighton

‘Mad Max’ Stevenage headteacher spared jail over 21,000 indecent images of children

Former Stevenage head Miraz Triggs has avoided jail after looking at thousands of indecent images of children.

Rail delays after person hit by train between Welywn Garden City and Finsbury Park

There are delays of up to an hour after person hit by train. Picture: Nick Gill

Former Shefford school student Ben Whishaw wins best supporting actor awards

Ben Whishaw, winner of the award for best supporting actor in a movie/miniseries for

Most Read

Letchworth youth group leader jailed for sexual exploitation of teen

Michael Elias was sentenced to three years in prison at St Albans Crown Court last week for a series of charges including sexual exploitation of children and making and possessing indecent images of children. Picture: Herts police

Man, 20, jailed after stabbing Stevenage taxi driver

Dobgima Gwangwaa has been sentenced to seven years in prison for stabbing a taxi driver in Stevenage. Picture: British Transport Police & James Creighton

‘Mad Max’ Stevenage headteacher spared jail over 21,000 indecent images of children

Former Stevenage head Miraz Triggs has avoided jail after looking at thousands of indecent images of children.

Rail delays after person hit by train between Welywn Garden City and Finsbury Park

There are delays of up to an hour after person hit by train. Picture: Nick Gill

Former Shefford school student Ben Whishaw wins best supporting actor awards

Ben Whishaw, winner of the award for best supporting actor in a movie/miniseries for

Latest from the The Comet

North Herts and Stevenage Samaritans aim to turn ‘blue Monday’ into Brew Monday

Transform 'blue Monday' into Brew Monday with a cuppa and a chat.

Short circuit causing disruptions on Thameslink and Great Northern lines

Trains may be delayed this morning after a power supply problem at Three Bridges.

Stevenage charity thanks cafe in Hitchin for opening doors to homeless on Christmas Day

Caffe Elite owners Yusuf Cakir and Salih Kaya present a cheque to Haven resident Paul Plummer, outreach and floating support worker Gareth Watts and trustee Bob Robinson for money raised in the run up to Christmas. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage property prices growing faster than anywhere else in Hertfordshire

On the up: Property prices have risen by 3.3 per cent in Stevenage over the last year

Former Hitchin BID manager to run as Lib Dem candidate in local elections

Keith Hoskins is running as the Lib Dem candidate for Hitchin and Highbury ward. Picture: Liberal Democrats
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists