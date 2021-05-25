Musician reaches dizzying heights of international radio chart

Published: 12:18 PM May 25, 2021 Updated: 12:42 PM May 25, 2021

Stotfold's Sam Gifford entered the Amazing Radio chart at number two, before topping the top 40 this week - Credit: Matt Gifford

A Stotfold-based singer songwriter has topped a new music chart that champions the very best and freshest releases.

Self-proclaimed "busy boy" Sam Gifford reached the number one spot on Amazing Radio's Amazing Chart on May 23 with his latest single Gang of Thieves.

The track, which entered the chart the week before at number two, has received critical acclaim both musically and visually, with the accompanying music video filmed on home soil in and around Stotfold and Letchworth.

The 23-year-old has flourished over the last year, and has fondly recounted how lockdown helped him channel his creative side, resulting in "the best stuff I’ve ever written."

Dubbed a "big indie anthem" by BBC Introducing's Danny Fullbrook, Gang of Thieves is the latest addition to Sam's extensive back catalogue of music, with Charlie Ashcroft from Amazing Radio adding that Sam has "a very bright future ahead".

Speaking of his excitement when he found out his latest single was going to be played out on Amazing Radio, Sam told the Comet: "This is a station that I had been looking to get my music playlisted on for years!

"I already had a good understanding of their track record in discovering artists such as Dua Lipa, Tom Odell, Sam Fender and Bastille, and I was honoured to now become a part of that club."

Stotfold singer songwriter Sam Gifford, 23, said his recent radio success is "incredible turnaround from desperately trying to get heard" - Credit: Matt Gifford

He added that he was initially told that charting anywhere in the top 40 would be a "one off", but after what Sam called "an incredible turnaround from desperately trying to get heard", he's landed a well-deserved spot at number one.

Dreaming of one day hearing his music on the airwaves, Sam has come a long way since kickstarting his singer-songwriter career four years ago.

"This is a big moment for me." Sam said. "I feel like a have a lot of 'thank yous’ to say. Especially to the local community for really getting behind the track but also to my band, my producer and my dad who does a mean job of working the camera for my music videos and photoshoots! I look forward to sharing even more new music very soon.”

Gang of Thieves currently sits in the station's A-List playlist, featuring alongside big names such as Arlo Parks and Phoebe Green.

Sam Gifford's latest release, Gang of Thieves, has been dubbed a "big indie anthem" by BBC Introducing's Danny Fullbrook, with Charlie Ashcroft from Amazing Radio adding that Sam has "a very bright future ahead" - Credit: Matt Gifford

As much as the pandemic curbed opportunities of performing live and going on tour for Sam, the musician - who is approaching two years since his last gig - said that "one day, I will look back and be very grateful for my time in lockdown.

"It gave me a real chance to evaluate where I was at with my music and why I wasn’t where I wanted to be."

To keep up to speed with Sam's music, visit samgiffordmusic.com and follow him on Facebook and Instagram. His music is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.