The study took the number of cemeteries and the number of potential zombies into account. - Credit: Romolo Tavani/Shutterstock

A new study has revealed the safest towns and cities in Hertfordshire, during a zombie apocalypse.

The study, by Rant Casino, took into account the number of cemeteries in each area.

Rant Casino also estimated a number of potential zombies per region.

A spokesperson for the company said: "TV shows like ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘iZombie’ have shown us that although it’s unlikely, you should always consider the possibility of a zombie apocalypse.

"On the off chance that doomsday is around the corner, experts at RantCasino.com sought to investigate which areas of the UK would be most affected by a zombie apocalypse."

With that in mind, here's how Hertfordshire would fare in a zombie apocalypse.

Stevenage:

Only the Isle of Scilly can be deemed safer than Stevenage during a zombie apocalypse. - Credit: Robin Hall on Creative Commons

Residents of Stevenage can count themselves very lucky indeed, with the town being the second safest place in the UK.

Rant Casino's study reveals that only four cemeteries are located with the town, with just 241 potential zombies.

Only the Isle of Scilly can boast a greater record in the hypothetical scenario.

Welwyn & Hatfield:

Welwyn and Hatfield would have a zombie-human ratio of just 0.72. - Credit: Paul Shreeve on Creative Commons

Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield are also considered relatively safe places to live during a zombie apocalypse.

The locations have just 12 cemeteries between them, and 892 potential zombies.

This creates a zombie-human ratio of just 0.72%, with humans still well outnumbering the creatures.

St Albans:

St Albans would see a potential 3539 potential zombies on its streets. - Credit: JackPeasePhotography on Creative Commons

With 21 cemeteries, St Albans is climbing the list of dangerous cities to live in during the hypothetical scenario.

The location would feature a potential 3539 potential zombies.

With a population of 149,317, zombies in St Albans have a slightly higher ratio, at 2.37%.

Watford:

Watford is the least safe area in Hertfordshire during a zombie apocalypse. - Credit: Nigel Cox on Creative Commons

Watford has just four cemeteries, so from that perspective the town would seem relatively safe during a zombie apocalypse.

However, with a potential 22,325 zombies, Watford is the most unsafe area in the county.

A 23.11% zombie ratio, sees the town described by Rant Casino as "the unluckiest place in Hertfordshire".