Survivors Against Domestic Abuse launches new Safe Space in North Herts

Survivors Against Domestic Abuse has opened its 16th Safe Space in North Herts. Picture: SBC Archant

Survivors Against Domestic Abuse – run by Stevenage Borough Council – has opened its 16th Safe Space for victims of domestic abuse in the town and surrounding areas.

The Safe Space provides a place for victims and survivors to go when fleeing abuse. Picture: SBC The Safe Space provides a place for victims and survivors to go when fleeing abuse. Picture: SBC

The Safe Space offers a haven to victims, survivors and their families fleeing domestic abuse by providing a location to make what can often be life changing decisions.

The space is fully furnished and is available for up to seven days.

SADA – formerly known as Stevenage Against Domestic Abuse – currently has Safe Spaces across Hertfordshire.

The service runs in Stevenage, North Herts, Welwyn Hatfield and East Herts – and operates under the name Stevenage Against Domestic Abuse inside Stevenage.

The first Safe Space opened in Stevenage in 2017, and the 16th is in North Herts.

Leader of Stevenage Borough Council and chair of SADA, councillor Sharon Taylor, said: “I am immensely proud of the work SADA does, and the opening of our 16th Safe Space means we’re able to help even more victims of domestic abuse and their families.

“The need for support and accommodation is still essential, and the service is averaging 21 referrals every week.

“The team works hard to support clients by working co-operatively with partners, including the police and housing associations.”

North Herts District Council’s executive member for housing, Cllr Gary Grindal, said: “We are incredibly pleased that SADA has been able to open another Safe Space in North Hertfordshire, helping victims of domestic abuse and their families escape the most awful of situations.

“We will continue to work closely in partnership with SADA in North Herts to ensure that those who need this vital help are able to receive it.”

SADA launched its services in North Herts district in the summer of 2018, and in East Herts district earlier this year.

It was revealed in May at a meeting of Stevenage Borough Council that referrals for the service had increased by 90 per cent since the start of the coronavirus lockdown.

To speak to a dedicated domestic abuse worker, call 01438 242666. You can also call Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline on 08 088 088 088 or visit their website, www.hertsdomesticabusehelpline.org.

For more information The Safe Space, go to www.stevenage.gov.uk/about-stevenage/so-safe/187555.