Former Weston award winner encourages entrepreneurs to get involved in Rural Business Awards

Ballinger Equine, based in Weston, won Best Rural Start Up Business Award last year. Picture: Rural Business Awards Archant

Hertfordshire’s rural entrepreneurs are being encouraged to submit and showcase their work in this year’s National Rural Business Awards.

Last year’s best rural start up award winner, Andrew Hillier from Ballinger Equine in Weston, is urging fellow rural business owners to get involved, as entries for this year’s competition close tomorrow.

The Rural Business Awards 2020/21, supported by Amazon, marks the sixth year of celebrating the success of businesses across the UK’s rural economy.

There are 13 categories businesses can enter, ranging from Best Rural Start-Up Business and Best Rural Diversification Project; through to Best Rural Professional Services Business and The Triumph Over Adversity Award.

Andrew Hillier from Ballinger Equine said: “I want to encourage all rural businesses in Hertfordshire to sign up to this year’s awards before the deadline passes tomorrow (October 16).

“Hertfordshire has a bustling rural economy and it was a privilege to represent local rural industries at the 2019/20 awards.

“This year has been challenging for many rural businesses and it’s more important than ever to show our support for them,” said Doug Gurr, UK country manager, Amazon.

“The Rural Business Awards are a great opportunity to highlight the outstanding contribution of rural businesses and I would like to wish all businesses the best of luck for this year’s competition.”

Director and co-founder of The Rural Business Awards, Anna Price, added: “We stand with all rural businesses who have been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“However, there are many reasons to be optimistic about the future of the rural business sector and we are excited to shine a light once again on the best rural businesses in the UK. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to enter!”

Due to the impact of COVID-19, the regional finals will not take place this year and instead, businesses in Hertfordshire will be judged alongside companies from across the UK for the chance to compete for a national award. Entries will close on Friday, October 16 and the shortlist will be announced on Monday, November 16. The winners will then be announced at the National Final Awards Ceremony on February 25, 2021.

To be considered for one of the 13 categories in this year’s Rural Business Awards, visit www.ruralbusinessawards.co.uk/enter-2020