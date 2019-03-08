Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Still time to enter Letchworth's Run Round the Garden 5k

PUBLISHED: 10:02 09 June 2019

The Run Around the Garden 5k will return as part of the Letchworth Festival. Picture: Karen Dodsworth

The Run Around the Garden 5k will return as part of the Letchworth Festival. Picture: Karen Dodsworth

Archant

The Run Round the Garden 5k is set to return as part of the Letchworth Festival.

The annual race will take place in the streets of Letchworth on Sunday, June 16, and comes with the option to run a mile, or take part in the fun run.

You may also want to watch:

Race co-ordinator Steve McKeown said: "Although there are plenty of opportunities for runners to run 5k events - including at Letchworth parkrun, and our own monthly timed run around Norton Common - it's rare for runners to have the chance to race on closed roads, so close to home, and along such a flat course.

"The fact that there's an all too rare mile race too, plus a free fun run, makes it a really special and safe event that the whole family can enjoy."

The event is organised by North Herts Road Runners and backed by Letchworth BID, TriSports and FB Chain Ltd.

Entries are still open for both the 5k and one-mile races. To enter, go to www.runroundthegarden.org.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Horse dies in A1(M) collision between Stevenage and Welwyn

The A1(M) is closed in both directions between Junction 6 and Junction 7 a collision resulted in a horseboz overturning

Former Hitchin student Molly-Mae Hague set to hot up the Love Island villa

Hitchin's Molly-Mae Hague is entering the Love Island villa tonight. Picture: ITV/Joel Anderson

A1(M) northbound reopened between Welwyn and Stevenage after horse death

There are severe delays on the A1(M) after a crash near Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Emergency services close road after concerns for welfare of teenage girl

The girl was detained for her own safety

Delays expected as work set for A505 in Letchworth

Delays are expected as BT are set to carry out installation work in Baldock Road, Letchworth

Most Read

Horse dies in A1(M) collision between Stevenage and Welwyn

The A1(M) is closed in both directions between Junction 6 and Junction 7 a collision resulted in a horseboz overturning

Former Hitchin student Molly-Mae Hague set to hot up the Love Island villa

Hitchin's Molly-Mae Hague is entering the Love Island villa tonight. Picture: ITV/Joel Anderson

A1(M) northbound reopened between Welwyn and Stevenage after horse death

There are severe delays on the A1(M) after a crash near Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Emergency services close road after concerns for welfare of teenage girl

The girl was detained for her own safety

Delays expected as work set for A505 in Letchworth

Delays are expected as BT are set to carry out installation work in Baldock Road, Letchworth

Latest from the The Comet

Still time to enter Letchworth’s Run Round the Garden 5k

The Run Around the Garden 5k will return as part of the Letchworth Festival. Picture: Karen Dodsworth

Letchworth Croquet Club stay top after Enfield win

Letchworth Croquet Club's Beryl Alabaster, Ray Scroggins and Trish Noble.

Poster exhibition explores Stevenage theatre’s history

Stevenage Museum'’s Sam Daisley and Jo Ward frame posters for the exhibition at The Gordon Craig Theatre. Picture: Louise Hall

Win tickets to new arts, music and vegan festival

Anthropos Festival is coming to Newnham near Baldock, Hertfordshire.

Variety of events in Stevenage and Hatfield marking 25 years of Carers Week

Carers Week is a national initiative running from 10-16 June
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists