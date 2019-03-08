Still time to enter Letchworth's Run Round the Garden 5k

The Run Around the Garden 5k will return as part of the Letchworth Festival. Picture: Karen Dodsworth Archant

The Run Round the Garden 5k is set to return as part of the Letchworth Festival.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The annual race will take place in the streets of Letchworth on Sunday, June 16, and comes with the option to run a mile, or take part in the fun run.

You may also want to watch:

Race co-ordinator Steve McKeown said: "Although there are plenty of opportunities for runners to run 5k events - including at Letchworth parkrun, and our own monthly timed run around Norton Common - it's rare for runners to have the chance to race on closed roads, so close to home, and along such a flat course.

"The fact that there's an all too rare mile race too, plus a free fun run, makes it a really special and safe event that the whole family can enjoy."

The event is organised by North Herts Road Runners and backed by Letchworth BID, TriSports and FB Chain Ltd.

Entries are still open for both the 5k and one-mile races. To enter, go to www.runroundthegarden.org.uk.