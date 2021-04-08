Abandoned elderly cats found inside taped up box in Stevenage

Published: 5:00 PM April 8, 2021

The RSPCA has rescued two elderly cats which were found inside a taped-up box in Stevenage.

The male and female cats - which were found close to Ridlins Athletic Track in Woodcock Road - are around 14 years old and both underweight with severe dental problems.

The male cat sadly has kidney failure and poor eyesight. Both were looked after by staff at the RSPCA’s Block Fen Animal Centre in Cambridgeshire and received dental treatment. They have been affectionately named Ken and Deidre.

The cats were found on March 9 by a member of the public who spotted the taped up cardboard box. It was sealed with brown parcel tape and had two air holes in the side. There was also newspaper at the bottom which was filled with cat faeces.

The kind-hearted person took the cats to a nearby vet who kept them overnight and contacted the RSPCA for help.

Neither cat had a collar and they were not microchipped.

The female cat is tabby in colour has since been transferred to RSPCA Martlesham Animal Home and has now been reserved.

Ken sadly has kidney failure and poor eyesight and so staff at Block Fen want to find him a foster home or an adopter who will be able to give him the love he needs for the short time he has left.

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Alex Coghlan said: “We sadly deal with abandoned animals all the time - but I find this case even more heartbreaking given the age of these poor cats.

“They clearly have been someone’s pet for a long time - yet sadly for whatever the reason is now, they have just been abandoned in a box.

“Both are so friendly and loving - it really is upsetting to think that this is how they have been treated.

“It could be that these cat’s have been left because someone or a relative has had a change in circumstances and didn’t know what to do with them.

“However, no matter what the reason, abandoning an animal alone and in a situation like this is never OK. There is no guarantee that an abandoned animal will be found or not become hurt or lost.

“If someone is struggling to cope, there are lots of charities who could help and we would urge you to ask for help.

“If anyone has any information regarding the cats we would ask them to contact me on the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

