Royston Runners raise money for Garden House Hospice Care treadmill

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 January 2019

Patients using Garden House Hospice Care’s gym are making the most of a new treadmill which has been bought after a series of fundraising efforts by a Royston running club.

After choosing the hospice as its charity of the year, Royston Runners held a number of raffles, relay races and their annual birthday cake auction, which raised £2,667 for the North Herts hospice’s gym.

Royston Runners member Tracey Coote said: “We chose Garden House Hospice Care as our charity of the year because it has supported the families of many of our members.

“When we heard that the gym at the hospice was in need of a treadmill, we jumped at that opportunity to provide the funds for a running machine from our running club.

“The social committee have visited several times and have been overwhelmed by the ambience and the warm welcome.”

Hospice volunteer and Royston Runners member Isabel Marriage said: “I have volunteered in the gym for 14 months. It is one of the most positive places I know.

“People are nervous when they first start exercising, but very soon they develop the confidence to do that extra minute on the treadmill or to try a heavier weight.

“They support each other, and the social interaction is as important as the exercises they are doing.

“The treadmill is one of the most popular machines so when the old one broke, our taller patients found is difficult to use the small one that we had.

“The new treadmill, provided by Royston Runners, has been a huge success and the people who use the gym love it.”

Since receiving the treadmill late last year, the hospice has already received another donation from the club.

“After such success stories from our previous donation, the Royston Runners committee decided to fundraise for another piece of equipment for the gym,” Isabel continued.

“We held a Christmas party, run and raffle, and raised the money required to buy Garden House Hospice Care a new recumbent bike.”

To find out more about the hospice day services available to patients in the Hawthorne Centre – including the gym – or would like to donate for specific equipment, call 01462 679540.

For more information about Royston Runners – who organise three club meets every week and encourage those interested to come along to a Tuesday session at The Heath Sports Centre from 6.30pm – visit roystonrunners.co.uk.

