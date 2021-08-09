Boy with muscular dystrophy in urgent need after four years living in hostel
The family of a 12-year-old boy with a genetic disorder affecting his mobility is appealing for help to move him out of the hostel where he has lived for four years.
Jay Jacks, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, lives with his mum Tina Johnson at Ridgeways in Royston. They moved into a ground-floor flat at the hostel following a family breakdown when Jay was eight, but the flat does not have the hoists, handrails and disabled toilet Jay needs as his condition worsens.
Jay's cousin Carys said: "The flat has nothing that would actually suit a wheelchair user other than wider doors.
"When Jay moved into the flat he had full mobility. We kept telling the council he won't be able to live there for much longer."
Jay is now unable to walk, stand or sit up for himself, and is reliant on his mum lifting and moving him.
"Tina and Jay have been really patient," Carys said. "It's impossible for him to live in the flat that he's in. For him to get accommodation anywhere he'd have to leave Royston completely - so move to a different county away from friends and family."
Jay, who attends Lonsdale School for pupils with special needs in Stevenage, needs to stay locally to be near to Addenbrooke's Hospital's muscular department, which specialises in his condition.
The family is trying to raise £10,000 to adapt the flat. They then hope to raise more to help adapt a bungalow for Jay once he and Tina are given a permanent home.
Carys said: "Something needs to be done now - they can't wait around for years trying to get a bungalow and adapt it for his needs."
Councillor Gary Grindal, NHDC executive member for housing, said: “We are unable to comment on an individual case but the needs of families are always considered when letting housing association vacancies, including to those who have more complex needs.
"However, even for those with the highest priority, it can take a long time to find appropriate accommodation, especially if looking in areas where suitable properties are extremely limited.
"When households are waiting in temporary accommodation we will work with the housing association and the family to support them as much as possible with appropriate measures.”
To donate to Jay go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-buy-disabledaccess-home-for-boy-in-a-hostel