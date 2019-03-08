Letchworth driver fined nearly £2,000 after Royston crash

A Letchworth motorist must pay a total of £1,660 for driving without due care and attention and causing damage to another vehicle in Royston.

Sunny Nath, of Swanstand, was found guilty on Tuesday of failing to stop after an accident, failing to report the incident and for driving without due care and attention.

Stevenage Magistrates' Court heard how, on October 19 last year, Nath drove his Vauxhall Combo in Melbourn Street, Royston, and was involved in an accident with a BMW - causing it to be damaged - and failed to stop.

Nath pulled out from a stationary position at the side of the road and collided with the BMW, which was driving along, causing damage to the door and wing mirror.

The 23-year-old must pay a £900 fine, £100 in compensation, £40 towards victim services and £620 in court costs.