Letchworth driver fined nearly £2,000 after Royston crash

PUBLISHED: 12:02 10 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 10 August 2019

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

A Letchworth motorist must pay a total of £1,660 for driving without due care and attention and causing damage to another vehicle in Royston.

Sunny Nath, of Swanstand, was found guilty on Tuesday of failing to stop after an accident, failing to report the incident and for driving without due care and attention.

Stevenage Magistrates' Court heard how, on October 19 last year, Nath drove his Vauxhall Combo in Melbourn Street, Royston, and was involved in an accident with a BMW - causing it to be damaged - and failed to stop.

He was also charged with failing to report the accident and driving without due care and attention.

Nath pulled out from a stationary position at the side of the road and collided with the BMW, which was driving along, causing damage to the door and wing mirror.

The 23-year-old must pay a £900 fine, £100 in compensation, £40 towards victim services and £620 in court costs.

Most Read

Stevenage teen jailed after attacking Tesco security guard

Danielle Harrison assaulted a security guard at Tesco at the Forum, Stevenage. Picture: Danny Loo.

Major Stevenage road partially shut due to crash

Six Hills Way has been closed this afternoon between Homestead Moat and Colestrete. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Confusion and contradiction over breastfeeding rules at Hitchin pool

Jennifer (R) and her friends say they were prevented from breastfeeding at Hitchin Outdoor Pool. Picture: Jen Charlton

Drink driving arrest made following Stevenage crash

Police have arrested one person on suspicion of drink driving. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Hitchin school under threat as £1 million worth of repairs needed

The chair of governors at Ickleford Primary School say the school is in need of urgent repair to keep it 'operational'. Picture: Google Street View

