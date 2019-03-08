Green spaces in Royston and Letchworth celebrate 10 consecutive years of Green Flag Awards

Norton Common Local Nature Reserve has been granted the Green Flag Award for the 10th consecutive year. Archant

Priory Memorial Gardens in Royston and Norton Common Local Nature Reserve in Letchworth have been awarded Green Flag Awards for the 10th year in a row.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Royston's Priory Memorial Gardens has been granted the Green Flag Award for the 10th consecutive year. Picture: NHDC Royston's Priory Memorial Gardens has been granted the Green Flag Award for the 10th consecutive year. Picture: NHDC

These national environmental awards - which are run annually by Keep Britain Tidy - recognise the best parks and open spaces in the UK.

Judges for the awards look at what facilities each site has and how well they are managed and maintained for the local community.

Both Priory Memorial Gardens and Norton Common Local Nature Reserve are managed and cared for by North Hertfordshire District Council, alongside Countryside Management Service and John O'Conner, NHDC's grounds maintenance contractor.

Other NHDC-managed parks and nature reserves were also recognised for the award.

You may also want to watch:

Oughtonhead Common Local Nature Reserve in Hitchin - which has been recognised for a fourth year running - Ivel Springs in Baldock, which has received the award for a fifth consecutive year, and Howard Park and Gardens in Letchworth which was recognised for a sixth consecutive year.

These NHDC sites are five among a record-breaking 1,970 parks and green spaces that received Green Flag Award status in the UK this year.

Councillor Steve Jarvis, NHDC's executive member for environment and leisure, said: "We are delighted that our parks and nature reserves have again been recognised by these prestigious awards and that Priory Memorial Gardens and Norton Common have received Green Flag Awards for the 10th year running.

"We work closely with John O'Conner and the Countryside Management Service, as well as local 'friends of' groups, to keep these sites maintained and thriving, benefiting not only North Hertfordshire residents but local wildlife too.

"It is a real team effort, so thank you to everyone for their hard work looking after these sites this year for local residents to enjoy."

To find out more about these parks and local nature reserves go to north-herts.gov.uk/home/parks-and-open-spaces/parks-and-nature-reserves. For more on the Green Flag Awards see greenflagaward.co.uk.