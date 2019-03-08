Stagecoach Royston and Baldock set to host free Discovery Day

Stagecoach Royston and Baldock are offering a free taster session. Picture: Stagecoach Royston Archant

Stagecoach Performing Arts is hosting a free Discovery Day for budding young performers in Royston and Baldock.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event, which takes place tomorrow between 4.30pm and 6.30pm at Hartsfield JMI Primary School in Baldock, will offer taster sessions for youngsters to discover the world of singing, dancing and acting in a safe and relaxed environment.

You may also want to watch:

Principal, Sharron Glasgow, said, "Our aim is to give as many Royston and Baldock children as possible the opportunity to grow in confidence and learn important life skills through the performing arts - it's what Stagecoach calls 'Creative Courage for Life'."

Stagecoach Royston and Baldock is one of 2,100 extra-curricular performing arts schools worldwide.

The Discovery Day celebrates the opening of their new Friday school, including an early stages class for children aged four to six and a main stages class for six to 18-year-olds.

For more information about Stagecoach Royston and Baldock, visit stagecoach.co.uk/Royston or call 01763 259272.