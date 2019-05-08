Advanced search

How popular is royal baby name Archie in North Herts?

PUBLISHED: 12:35 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:08 09 May 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Berkshire. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

With the news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have opted to name their new baby Archie, the name will no doubt soon be gaining popularity around the world.

But it seems it is yet to catch on with parents in North Hertfordshire.

Archie was only the area's 50th most popular baby name in 2017, according to the Office of National Statistics.

There were only three little Archies born to mothers from North Hertfordshire during the year, the last period with available data.

They joined 2,800 born elsewhere in England and Wales, making Archie the 18th most popular name across the two countries.

Prince Harry and Meghan revealed the name of their first child two days after his birth.

The couple's Instagram account announced: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor."

The duke and duchess's son arrived on Monday May 6 at 5.26am, weighing 7lb 3oz.

As is the custom for royal babies, Harry and Meghan will have shared news of their choice with the monarch before releasing it to the public.

Harry said, when announcing the birth, that the baby's late arrival had given them longer to decide on a name.

Archie is a name of German origin and means "genuine", "bold" and "brave".

Short for Archibald, it is now given as a name in its own right.

Among the bookmakers' favourites before the name was announced were Alexander, Arthur, Albert, as well as James and Philip, while Spencer was a late favourite, but Archie was a surprise choice.

In 2017, the most popular boys name in North Herts was George, followed by William as the second most popular.

The most popular girls name, meanwhile, was Olivia.

