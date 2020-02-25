Rotary Club of Stevenage holds tea party to boost town's charities

The Rotary Club of Stevenage distributed cheques to 13 charities to support their work. Picture: Courtesy of Alex Lang Archant

The Rotary Club of Stevenage marked World Polio Day and celebrated the 115th anniversary of the rotary movement by throwing a tea party for charities in the town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Representatives from 13 organisations attended - including Home-Start Hertfordshire and Stevenage Community Trust.

You may also want to watch:

Cheques were distributed by mayor Simon Speller and Rotary District 1260 Governor Mary Whitehead to support the charities' work.

Rotary's volunteering and fundraising commitment to the eradication of polio since 1985 was also highlighted, with the Rotary Club of Stevenage also working with schools to plant purple crocuses - the emblem of the End Polio Now Campaign.

Rotarian Alex Lang said: "The tea party was a great opportunity for Stevenage-based charities to network in a relaxed environment, and it's fantastic to know rotary members continue their long-time support for the End Polio Now Campaign."