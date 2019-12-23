Hitchin Rotary Club bring festive spirit with Christmas present hand-out

Members of the Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse delivering Christmas presents to the residents of the Sue Ryder Home at Stagenhoe. Picture: Hitchin Tilehouse Archant

The Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse has been delivering Christmas presents to residents at a Sue Ryder care centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members of the Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse delivering Christmas presents to the residents of the Sue Ryder Home at Stagenhoe. Picture: Hitchin Tilehouse Members of the Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse delivering Christmas presents to the residents of the Sue Ryder Home at Stagenhoe. Picture: Hitchin Tilehouse

On Friday, December 20, members of the Hitchin Rotary Club paid a visit to Stagenhoe care centre - near the village of St Paul's Walden - and gave each resident a present to be opened on Christmas Day.

You may also want to watch:

Stagenhoe is a Sue Ryder home for specialist neurological patients, caring for people aged 18 or over with a range of conditions such as Huntingdon's, Parkinson's and multiple sclerosis.

Tilehouse member Robert Houghton said: "It's important to us that every resident receives what they have asked for, and we go to great lengths to achieve this - visiting only local shops for the majority of gifts.

"In addition to these annual presents, five years ago Tilehouse created a sensory garden for residents to enjoy and to maximise the potential of the available space. A fruit and vegetable garden is now in its infancy. Tilehouse members will be assisting Stagenhoe staff with the implementation of this new initiative!"