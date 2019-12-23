Hitchin Rotary Club bring festive spirit with Christmas present hand-out
PUBLISHED: 15:30 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 23 December 2019
The Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse has been delivering Christmas presents to residents at a Sue Ryder care centre.
On Friday, December 20, members of the Hitchin Rotary Club paid a visit to Stagenhoe care centre - near the village of St Paul's Walden - and gave each resident a present to be opened on Christmas Day.
Stagenhoe is a Sue Ryder home for specialist neurological patients, caring for people aged 18 or over with a range of conditions such as Huntingdon's, Parkinson's and multiple sclerosis.
Tilehouse member Robert Houghton said: "It's important to us that every resident receives what they have asked for, and we go to great lengths to achieve this - visiting only local shops for the majority of gifts.
"In addition to these annual presents, five years ago Tilehouse created a sensory garden for residents to enjoy and to maximise the potential of the available space. A fruit and vegetable garden is now in its infancy. Tilehouse members will be assisting Stagenhoe staff with the implementation of this new initiative!"