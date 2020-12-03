‘Cancer will not beat me’ – woman and 21 friends in Santa run after diagnosis

Rosie Tredgett has enlisted the help for 21 friends to take on a Christmas-themed run in aid of Lymphoma Action following her diagnosis earlier this year. Picture: Rosie Tredgett Archant

A Baldock woman, along with 20 friends, will be donning their best Christmas outfits for a 5k run in aid of a cancer charity following her diagnosis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rosie Tredgett was diagnosed with non-Hodkin lymphoma – a type of blood cancer – in March this year.

She underwent chemotherapy to treat her condition throughout the lockdown period, and has recently completed a further course of radiotherapy treatment.

The 30-year-old said: “Cancer has literally taken over my life this year. Combined with everything that has happened with COVID-19, it has been a very challenging year for me and my family.

“My treatment was a real hardship and my body was struggling to cope. But I will not let cancer beat me or define me – here we are in November and I am feeling better and on the road to recovery.

“I haven’t been able to exercise very much this year, but I have been going on daily walks. I have also been struggling with my mental health and needed a focus.”

Rosie has created a team of 21 to join her in Lymphoma Action’s first ever Virtual Santa Run. The event encourages people to ask friends and family to sponsor them to complete a festive 5k run or walk in their local area across the weekend of the December 5 and 6.

Although they cannot meet to run together, everyone on Team Rosie is looking forward to dressing in their best festive gear and spreading some Christmas cheer while raising funds to support people affected by lymphoma, the fifth most common cancer in the UK.

“When I saw Lymphoma Action’s Virtual Santa Run, I knew that it would give me exactly what I need – something to look forward to and work towards when I wake up in the morning,” Rosie continued.

You may also want to watch:

“It was then that I decided to pull together a group of strong, supportive people to join me to do this and raise money for a charity that helps so many people who are going through a journey similar to my own.

“I am hoping to be told that I am in remission when I go to my next scan in January, but at the moment I just don’t know what the future holds. But I do know that Lymphoma Action are there to support me, and my friends and family when we need them.”

“I think Christmas has lost its spark this year,” she added. “We need some fun, so everyone in Team Rosie is dressing up in their best Christmas costume. We even have a prize for the best one!

“I just really want to end the year on a positive note. It has been such a lonely year, and hard for so many people. I think the Virtual Santa Run is a great idea as it allows people to connect despite being in different places.

“I have friends who are taking part in different parts of the country, but all for the same cause which I think is very special.”

Partnerships manager at Lymphoma Action Sarah Thorn said: “We are so grateful to Rosie, and the rest of her team for their support. This has been a challenging year for everyone, and like many charities we have faced increased financial pressure owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, while demand on our services has increased. “But as the only charity in the UK dedicated to lymphoma, we are continuing to provide vital support and information for people affected by this blood cancer and we are still thinking of ways that people can support us and raise money to help us continue our work.

“Our Virtual Santa Run is a fun way to show your support while staying safe.”

To support Rosie, go to https://bit.ly/3o7y1ho.

The charity’s Christmas Appeal asks for your much-needed support following a year where its income has been affected significantly.

To support Lymphona Action, visit https://lymphoma-action.org.uk/Christmas.