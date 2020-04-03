Public warning after rogue roofers found to be operating in Stevenage area
PUBLISHED: 15:04 03 April 2020
PICPEDIA
Residents in Stevenage and North Herts are being warned that a pair of rogue traders who are falsely offering roofing services are operating in the area.
Last month, police officers on patrol in Stevenage spotted two males working on a roof on Grace Way.
The van, a white Ford Transit Connect, registration NG55 WKL, has a logo on its side saying ‘Premier Roofing’. However, it has since been established that the two males do not work for this legitimate Stevenage–based company.
One man is described as a white 57–year-old, approximately 5’7” in height with grey shoulder length hair. The other is a white 49-year-old, approximately 5’7” in height, with short brown hair and a limp.
If you spot these two, or the white Transit Connect with ‘Premier Roofing’ on the side, please forward details and location to lottie.cartwright@herts.pnn.police.uk, or by calling the non–emergency 101 number.
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.