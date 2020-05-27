Stevenage care home cycles to Calais – without leaving their garden
PUBLISHED: 15:37 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 27 May 2020
Archant
A Stevenage care home has completed its 145.7 mile cycle challenge from Stevenage to Calais – without leaving their garden.
Roebuck Nursing Home took on the epic cycle challenge to raise funds for a new multi-functional sensory room for residents.
You may also want to watch:
The lycra-clad team of staff and residents took to the pedals at about 7am last Friday, and clocked up the full 145.7 miles just before midnight.
Managerial assistant Ria Bradford said it was “fun-filled day” and said it was an “emotional moment” when heroic resident Mike North got on the bike – despite only having one leg.
“It was absolutely amazing, they truly are our heroes! We want to thank all donations we have received. Everyone have been so generous. Our Go Fund Me page will be live until Tuesday, June 2, so there is still time to donate.
“We are so proud of all our staff during this difficult time!”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.