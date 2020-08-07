Blow to residents and relatives as Stevenage care home forced to cancel visits

A nursing home in Stevenage has had to reverse its decision to allow visitors into the home.

An online Facebook post confirms that Roebuck Nursing Home, in London Road, will now be closed all visitors.

The post, written by manager Lisa-Marie Donovan, said: “This is a devastating blow and I am so sorry for those of you who did not get the chance to come in.

“I will inform you as soon as I can of any changes or when you can visit and what restrictions will be in place.”

Text messages were reportedly sent out to relatives, warning them that a carer had tested positive for coronavirus. Roebuck Nursing Home have been contacted to confirm this.

One relative, who will not be named, said she was “very upset” as she has not been able to visit her family member in the care home since March.

Video calls and window visits will still be available at the home.