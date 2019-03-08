Stevenage nursing home celebrates 10th anniversary

Staff, residents and visitors celebrated Roebuck Nursing Home's 10th anniversary on Saturday. Picture courtesy of Roebuck Nursing Home. Archant

The 10th anniversary of a nursing home has been celebrated with a garden party for residents, staff and visitors..

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As well as a barbecue at Roebuck Nursing Home in Stevenage, there was also live music from band Beatroot.

You may also want to watch:

The nursing home's director, Nilufa Somani, said "When we opened 10 years ago we could never have imagined what the home would become, but it is great to be here today and that's all thanks to an amazing team."

Long service awards were also presented to staff members who have supported the home through the years, and recognition was given to residents who have lived in the home since it opened.

Manager Lisa-Marie Donovan said: "It was a fantastic afternoon.

"It's the biggest compliment to me and the home that we have so many staff to recognise for their long service and so many residents who have remained in our care through the years."