ABBA bingo and a mariachi band: Roebuck residents enjoy one-destination cruise

Published: 9:12 AM February 22, 2021

Staff at Roebuck Nursing Home held a make shift cruise for residents, who have been feeling the affects of the lockdown - Credit: Roebuck Nursing Home

Residents at Roebuck Nursing Home enjoyed a week on a make-shift cruise set up by staff to help lift their spirits.

Operations lead at the home, Ria Bradford said: "COVID-19 it has been really difficult for everyone and we wanted to give our residents a journey to remember, as it has been a really tough time for them."

Roebuck Nursing Home organised a well-deserved treat for the residents, as lockdown begins to take it's toll - Credit: Roebuck Nursing Home

The cruise set sail on Monday. The first stop was Sweden, where residents had ABBA bingo and a Swedish menu.

On Tuesday, they arrived in Africa with a virtual safari and a culture quiz, before setting off again and arriving in Brazil just in time for the carnival with chair Zumba and cocktails.

The next day was Mexico, with Sombreros’ and listening to a Mariachi band. The final destination was Las Vegas, where residents enjoyed a live performance from Tina Turner herself, with casino and drinks.

Resident Terry said: “I am so glad to be alive, at a time like this. This has been amazing!”

Ria added: "Special thanks to Carly Pinder and Natalie Robinson for getting the cruise going! We are so proud of all of our team for their creativity and bringing the party always."