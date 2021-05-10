Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
'A great day had by all' - care home celebrates VE Day

Maya Derrick

Published: 2:15 PM May 10, 2021   
Roebuck Nursing Home threw a VE Day street party to commemorate the occasion

A Stevenage care home took a step back in time on Friday in celebration of the anniversary of VE Day.

Roebuck Nursing Home in London Road marked the occasion on Friday (May 7) with its residents, many of whom remember the end of the war.

Residents at Roebuck Nursing Home celebrated VE Day on Friday (May 7) with a street party, bake off and wartime singalong

To commemorate VE Day - marking the end of World War II, which is celebrated on May 8 each year - the home threw an indoor street party with drinks and cake, and held a wartime singalong with residents. A bake off competition was also held, fully embracing themes of the time.

Staff also dressed to the nines in 1940s attire, bringing back many memories for those who remember the day fondly.

Staff at Roebuck Nursing Home in Stevenage dressed in 40's attire in the spirit of VE Day

“With all that is going on with COVID-19, it makes events like this even more important for the residents, also it is really nice for all the staff to thank the residents for all they went through when they were their age," Roebuck's home manager Lisa-Marie Donovan said.

A bake off also featured as part of Roebuck's VE Day celebrations

"It was lovely to see the residents having a sing along and getting involved – it was a great day had by all!”

