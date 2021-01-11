Elderly forced to queue in cold as mass vaccine centre opens its doors in Stevenage

Published: 3:08 PM January 11, 2021 Updated: 4:23 PM January 11, 2021

One man says people were asked to queue for an hour outside while waiting for their vaccine at Robertson House, Stevenage. - Credit: Supplied

Stevenage's highly anticipated vaccination programme got off to a rocky start today, as eager elderly people were forced to queue outside in winter temperatures for more than an hour while waiting for their jabs.

The mass vaccine centre at Robertson House, one of seven mass vaccination sites in the UK, opened earlier this morning and is part of a town-wide effort that aims to deliver hundreds of vaccinations per day.

Hertfordshire residents aged 80 and over are among those being invited to book a coronavirus vaccination, as well as those from as far as a 45-minute drive away.

But as the first day of mass inoculation began in the town, queues also started to mount as eager residents arrived to receive their jabs.

People wait to receive their Covid-19 vaccine at the NHS vaccine centre that has been set up at Robertson House in Stevenage, Hertfordshire. The centre is one of the seven mass vaccination centres now opened to the general public as the government continues to ramp up the vaccination programme against Covid-19. - Credit: PA

One man, who is aged 80 and wanted to remain anonymous, was in the queue at Robertson House and says they were waiting for at least 60 minutes before they could get inside.

After driving for more than an hour, he arrived at 12.30pm - five minutes before the time stated on his letter - and said the queue was "about 100 strong" by his estimation.

Robertson House is one of the seven mass vaccination centres now opened to the general public as the government continues to ramp up the vaccination programme against Covid-19. - Credit: PA

By 1.45pm, he had received the first of his two Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 injections.

Many elderly people, including those in wheelchairs, were waiting in temperatures of about 6°C. For some, this was the first time they could leave their houses with a sense excitement since March.

"It was poorly organised, and parking was a bit heavy, but at the end of the day I'm glad I got my jab," the man added.

The NHS opens its newest front in the fight against COVID-19 today, with the activation of the first seven NHS Vaccination Centres across the country.



Read about the large-scale sites, capable of delivering thousands of the life-saving jabs each week. ➡️ https://t.co/HPV8pcgftT pic.twitter.com/OdVraVuKd5 — NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) January 11, 2021

A spokesman for Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust said: "We regret that people had to wait today. The uptake for the COVID-19 vaccination was considerable, which we were delighted about.

"New processes have been put in place to reduce the time that people have to wait, and these are already working."

HCT has also confirmed that they have tripled the number of inoculation booths from four to 12, creating a much quicker and streamlined process.

The NHS East and North Herts Clinical Commissioning Group is also asking those arriving for their vaccination to please not arrive ahead of schedule as this could cause queues.