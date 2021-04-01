Fond farewell for popular lollipop man

Published: 2:06 PM April 1, 2021 Updated: 2:36 PM April 1, 2021

The Codicote community came together to mark the passing of "beloved" lollipop man, Dennis Hibbert - Credit: HCC

A popular lollipop man from Codicote who helped local schoolkids cross the road safely for more than a decade has been given a heart-warming farewell by the community.

Dennis Hibbert, a smiley lollipop man who helped the Codicote school community in the early 2000s, sadly passed away aged 91 on February 28.

Family, locals and pupils from Codicote Church of England Primary School gathered on Friday, March 26 to say one last goodbye.

Dennis Hibbert helped Codicote schoolchildren cross the road as a lollipop man for more than a decade - Credit: David Hibbert

Dennis, a familiar face to many in the village, made his first appearance as lollipop man in June 2000, but had to reluctantly stand down at age 74 four years later until new age discrimination laws were introduced.

He returned two years later in 2006, and was bolstered by the support of the campaigning Codicote community who worked to keep their popular pal in his post in 2010.

You may also want to watch:

Dennis was honoured with Crossing Patrol of the Year award in 2012, and is remembered for being a "wonderful, caring man who was a pillar of his community".

He eventually hung up his 'pop in 2014, after more than 10 years helping schoolchildren cross busy roads safely.

His family are fundraising to support the voluntary group, St Vincent de Paul Society. You can donate to their Crowdfunder here.