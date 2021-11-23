Two men arrested following Roaring Meg fight

Two men were arrested following the altercation outside Smyths Superstore Roaring Meg in Stevenage - Credit: Archant

Two men have been arrested following an altercation in Stevenage.

The spat, which happened at around 11.30am on November 12, was initially verbal in nature, before escalating to a physical brawl.

A 52-year-old from Stevenage and a 35-year-old man from Hertford were both arrested on suspicion of affray and assault.

They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

One of the men suffered cuts and bruises to his face during the fight, which occurred outside Smyths on the Roaring Meg Retail Park

PC Hannah Hardie, of the Stevenage Intervention Team, said: “We have identified both men involved in the incident and they were arrested.

“We are looking for witnesses, who have yet to come forward, to make contact with us as we investigate the circumstances of the incident.”

Those with information can submit it directly to officers at hannah.hardie@herts.police.uk or brian.lee@herts.police.uk.

Information can also be submitted online, via online web chat or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/88684/21 or 41/88677/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the untraceable online form.