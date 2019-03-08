Advanced search

Holwell's beloved festival still on despite nearby roadworks

PUBLISHED: 11:46 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 28 June 2019

Holwell's annual Scarecrow Festival will run as normal next weekend. Picture: Nigel Eaton

The organisers of Holwell's annual festival are letting potential visitors know that the party will go on despite roadworks.

The Scarecrow Festival, which runs from Saturday, July 6 to Sunday, July 7, is Holwell's annual summer festival which has raised thousands of pounds for Letchworth's Garden House Hospice in recent years.

But recent roadworks on the surrounding roads - Bedford Road and Holwell Road - have left some confused as to whether or not the festival will be open this year.

Nigel Eaton, who lives in Holwell and is the festival's organiser, wants to alleviate any potential visitors' fears. He said: "The villagers in Holwell want you to know that the road to the village from Hitchin is open for our Scarecrow Festival.

"We are battling against large 'Road Closed' signs put up for Cala Homes in Pirton. The road to our village is very much open [from the A600] and we hope it won't deter people from coming to see our fantastic display."

Cadwell Liberal Democrat Cllr Sam North raised his concerns about the roadworks on social media.

Last night, he tweeted: "So those people of Holwell are supposed to... What?? Those emergency services going to Holwell are supposed to...?"

