Holwell’s beloved festival still on despite nearby roadworks

Holwell's annual Scarecrow Festival will run as normal next weekend. Picture: Nigel Eaton Archant

The organisers of Holwell's annual festival are letting potential visitors know that the party will go on despite roadworks.

The current road works situation at Holwell. Picture: roadworks.org The current road works situation at Holwell. Picture: roadworks.org

The Scarecrow Festival, which runs from Saturday, July 6 to Sunday, July 7, is Holwell's annual summer festival which has raised thousands of pounds for Letchworth's Garden House Hospice in recent years.

But recent roadworks on the surrounding roads - Bedford Road and Holwell Road - have left some confused as to whether or not the festival will be open this year.

Nigel Eaton, who lives in Holwell and is the festival's organiser, wants to alleviate any potential visitors' fears. He said: "The villagers in Holwell want you to know that the road to the village from Hitchin is open for our Scarecrow Festival.

No vehicles, including emergency vehicles allowed through.. I require urgent assurances that emergency services will be able to access Holwell over the next few days within legal response times. @hertscc @letstalkcentral @HertsPolice @ENHertsCCG @BimAfolami @HFRS @bedspolice pic.twitter.com/zfZsZ2Odxq — Cllr Sam North (@SNorthLD) June 28, 2019

"We are battling against large 'Road Closed' signs put up for Cala Homes in Pirton. The road to our village is very much open [from the A600] and we hope it won't deter people from coming to see our fantastic display."

Cadwell Liberal Democrat Cllr Sam North raised his concerns about the roadworks on social media.

Last night, he tweeted: "So those people of Holwell are supposed to... What?? Those emergency services going to Holwell are supposed to...?"