This is the area of land in North Hertfordshire where RNA Energy proposes to build a solar farm and battery energy storage facility - Credit: Cliff Nye

A public meeting is being held on Monday April 4 to discuss proposals to build a 90-acre solar farm in North Hertfordshire.

The meeting, which starts at 7pm, is being held because of a planning application to build a solar farm and battery energy storage facility.

If approved, it would cover approximately 35.1 hectares of land to the south of Sperberry Hill and Stevenage Road, between St Ippolyts and Titmore Green.

Cliff Nye, who owns the nearby Redcoats Farm, said: "There is a planning application to build a 90-acre solar farm on good-quality arable land, within the greenbelt.

"We have nothing against renewable energy. In fact, we support it.

"However, we don't agree that this should be given permission because:

"The purpose of the Greenbelt is to protect the countryside from urban sprawl and industrial development. This application is within the greenbelt, is industrial and is substantial.

"This agricultural land produces 100 tons of wheat a year - food production is also important.

"There is sufficient land outside the greenbelt to place solar farms - this one has been chosen because it maximises profit for the private developer.

"The government is already spending our taxes on renewable energy projects that achieve the UK climate change commitments and help overcome the energy crisis.

"This project would make big profits for Spanish investors, but it would not reduce our energy bills.

"Reducing carbon emissions could be better achieved by properly insulating housing, saving money for residents and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"Solar generation would be better suited to the roofs of industrial buildings, low-grade agricultural land, the side of roads and land outside of the greenbelt.

"If approved, this development will propogate further applications to extent the 'solar power station' because a principle has been established, and the cost of connecting to it is cheap.

"During construction, over 3,000 tons of materials need to be trucked onto the site, creating a significant disruption for the local community for a year."

The public meeting takes place at The Farmhouse at Redcoats on Monday April 4, starting at 7pm.

All are welcome and encouraged to attend.

To record an objection, visit the North Herts planning portal online. The reference number is 22/00709/FP