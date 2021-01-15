Hitchin's River Hiz set for its annual clean

Published: 3:17 PM January 15, 2021

The River Hiz will be drained as part of its annual clean. - Credit: NHDC

The annual cleaning of the River Hiz in the centre of Hitchin is scheduled to start later this month.

You might notice Hitchin's historic river looking a little different from January 22 - that's because North Herts District Council is having to drain it in order to remove silt and sludge.

General rubbish will also be removed from these sections of the river. Work is expected to finish on Friday, January 29, when the water will begin to refill.

These sections of the Hiz operate via a ‘balancing tank’ system which, with the use of sluice gates that help retain river water in those sections, create a visually appealing, deeper river in the centre of town.

Cllr Steve Jarvis said: “This work is important in maintaining the river, helping it to flow freely and keeping it visually appealing for those who visit.

"The work will take place during the day and will cause minimal disruption to surrounding areas.”