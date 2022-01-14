Annual River Hiz clean set for Hitchin

The River Hiz will be getting its annual clean next week - Credit: North Herts Council

The annual cleaning of the River Hiz in Hitchin is scheduled to take place next week.

Sections of the river outside St Mary's Church and Peppermint Court in Whinbush Road operate via a ‘balancing tank’ system which, with the use of sluice gates which help retain river water, create a visually appealing, deeper river in the centre of town.

The silt and sludge in the tanks, if not removed, can obstruct the flow in the tanks. General rubbish will also be removed.

The water will be drained on Friday, January 21, ready for work to begin on January 24. Water will be refilled from Friday, January 28.

Cllr Steve Jarvis, executive member for environment, said: “This annual work is important in maintaining the river in the centre of Hitchin, helping it to flow freely and keeping it visually appealing for those who visit.

"The work will take place during the day and will cause minimal disruption to the surrounding areas.”