Excessive winter deaths rising in Stevenage and North Hertfordshire

PUBLISHED: 08:28 07 December 2019

Many elderly people are anxious about how they will afford their heating bills each month. Picture: Shutterstock.

Excessive winter deaths in Stevenage and North Herts have been steadily rising over the past three years.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 70 excess winter deaths in 2017/18 - a rise from 50 in 2016/17 and 40 in 2015/16.

In North Hertfordshire, the ONS recorded 130 excess winter deaths in 2017/18 - a rise from 100 in 2016/17 and just 20 in 2015/16.

Excess winter deaths are directly related to the cold weather, and respiratory diseases the leading cause.

Hertfordshire Community Foundation is encouraging people to support its Winter Appeal, which gives grants to people struggling to afford to heat their homes.

Helen Gray, HCF's director, said: "Universal Credit, rising fuel prices and higher costs of living are resulting in more people struggling in Hertfordshire. Donations of any size are welcome."

Donate via hertscf.org.uk or by bank transfer to account number 28592379 sort code 60-10-39.

