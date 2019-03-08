Ride around Hertfordshire on a vintage bus this weekend

One of the vintage buses that will run between Hitchin, Stevenage, Herttford and Welwyn Garden City on Sunday. Picture: Colin Rivers Archant

Residents in North Herts, Stevenage and Welwyn Hatfield will have the chance to take in the Hertfordshire countryside when a number of vintage buses return to the road on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One of the vintage buses that will run between Hitchin, Stevenage, Herttford and Welwyn Garden City on Sunday. Picture: Colin Rivers One of the vintage buses that will run between Hitchin, Stevenage, Herttford and Welwyn Garden City on Sunday. Picture: Colin Rivers

Country Bus Rallies is set to hold its 22nd Historic Bus Classic on Sunday, with up to 15 vintage buses running on historical rural routes.

The event is free, with buses running from 10am until 5pm - with stop-offs in the towns of Hitchin, Letchworth, Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and Hertford, as well as villages including Benington, Knebworth and Weston.

"There will be an opportunity for local Hitchin, Hertford, Stevenage and Welwyn residents to ride on vehicles not normally seen in public," said organiser Colin Rivers.

"In addition, this event will provide both a historical context for transport in the community and stimulate the use of local business in the towns.

"It's now well over 60 years since some of rural services have seen classic buses.

"The vehicles will be drawn from both national and private collections. Some vehicles will be conductor operated with the crew in period uniform and ticket machines from museums' working collections.

You may also want to watch:

"It is estimated that there will be in the region of 1,500 passengers carried throughout the day."

Main stops on the route will be at St Mary's Square in Hitchin, Stevenage Bus Station, Welwyn Garden City Bus Station and Hertford East Bus Station.

Buses will also be making stops at Knebworth, Weston, Breechwood Green, Benington and Letchworth throughout the day.

Trips ranging from 20 minutes to an hour-and-a-half are planned, with the routes replicating those taken during the 1950s and 1960s.

Regarding disabled access, the organisers said: "Where it is feasible, we will accommodate disabled passengers but within the guidelines of the event insurers and where this is deemed safe to do so by the crew or vehicle owners."

A souvenir booklet detailing the times and history of the service is available before the event at Hitchin Initiative in Churchyard, Stevenage Museum in St George's Way and Herford Tourist Information Office.

It can also be purchased at the Country Bus Rallies information point in St Mary's Square on the day.

To find our more about Country Bus Rallies visit countrybus.org/CBR/CBR01.htm.