Stevenage woman with terminal cancer set for cycle challenge after successful rickshaw appeal

Heidi and her family, pre-cancer diagnosis. L-R: Fiancé Simon Rutt, Heidi, sisters Maria and Sharon, nephew Ashton - who is also fighting testicular cancer - brother Graham, his partner Michelle and Maria's partner Terry. Picture: Courtesy of Heidi McNeill Archant

An appeal to find a rickshaw – to enable a Stevenage woman with terminal cancer to take part in a hospice cycle challenge – has been successful.

Family photo L-R: Heidi's brother Graham, older sister and carer Maria, Heidi and finacé Simon Rutt. Picture: Courtesy of Heidi McNeill Family photo L-R: Heidi's brother Graham, older sister and carer Maria, Heidi and finacé Simon Rutt. Picture: Courtesy of Heidi McNeill

The Comet publicised an appeal last month to help track down a rickshaw so that Heidi McNeill could fulfil her dying wish of raising money for Garden House Hospice Care, where she is set to receive end of life care.

In December 2019, Heidi was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer at the age of just 49 years old. She recently received the devastating news that her cancer has spread to her brain and liver.

Heidi now has a few weeks left of her life.

Supported by her family and friends, Heidi has set herself a final goal of taking part in a cycling event held by Garden House Hospice Care, which is currently supporting her and her family at end of life.

Heidi and her family, pre-cancer diagnosis. L-R: Fiancé Simon Rutt, Heidi, sisters Maria and Sharon, nephew Ashton - who is also fighting testicular cancer - brother Graham, his partner Michelle and Maria's partner Terry. Picture: Courtesy of Heidi McNeill Heidi and her family, pre-cancer diagnosis. L-R: Fiancé Simon Rutt, Heidi, sisters Maria and Sharon, nephew Ashton - who is also fighting testicular cancer - brother Graham, his partner Michelle and Maria's partner Terry. Picture: Courtesy of Heidi McNeill

With an aim of raising £15,000 to pay for the hospice for two days, Heidi’s friends and family will lead her around a 30-mile course in a rickshaw – donated by a woman who would like to remain anonymous – at the Pedal for Pounds bike ride in Letchworth on Sunday, October 18.

Heidi said: “The hospice has supported me right from the beginning of my diagnosis. My family and I went to the Hawthorne Centre for an assessment and immediately felt we’d come to the right place.

“From reflexology and talking through our next steps, to counselling and phone support, the hospice family have to be the most professional and kindest people we have ever met, their dedication is second to none.”

Heidi’s fiancé Simon added: “Please help by adding a donation to this page, not only for the hospice, but to put a massive smile on Heidi’s face.

“This will not be easy for her, as she needs oxygen at all times. Once again, please help us make this brave lady’s last few weeks one she can be proud of.”

To help Heidi reach her goal, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SimonRutt3.