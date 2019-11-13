Hitchin earmarked for Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge stop-off - but will it pass your home?

Matt Baker is joined on his journey by Pudsey and Team Rickshaw - Uche, Kelsey, Josh, Adelle, Emma and Josh. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy BBC / Guy Levy

The Children in Need Ricksaw Challenge is travelling through Hitchin and other towns and villages on Friday - but will it be passing your home?

A list of the major towns and villages the rickshaw will be passing through on Friday. Picture: BBC A list of the major towns and villages the rickshaw will be passing through on Friday. Picture: BBC

The rickshaw is set to complete the final leg of its 400-mile journey - from Holyhead to the BBC's Elstree studios in south Herts - and is scheduled to pass through Hitchin at around 11.45am.

It is hoped The One Show motorcade will stopover in Market Square for as long as two hours, although the route is always subject to change.

BBC presenter Matt Baker and his team of six young riders will depart from Bedford town centre early on Friday morning, riding into Shefford via the A600.

From Shefford, they are set to take Hitchin Road and Bedford Road towards Ickleford. The route says they will enter Hitchin near Westmill, passing Hitchin Rugby Club, and will be riding through the High Street just before 12 noon.

The rickshaw will depart from Bedford town centre early on Friday morning, riding into Shefford via the A600. From Shefford, they are set to take Hitchin Road and Bedford Road towards Ickleford (Route highlighted in green). Picture: BBC The rickshaw will depart from Bedford town centre early on Friday morning, riding into Shefford via the A600. From Shefford, they are set to take Hitchin Road and Bedford Road towards Ickleford (Route highlighted in green). Picture: BBC

The rickshaw will be met by the Hitchin Sea Cadets marching band and a reception of schoolchildren from the town.

The Hitchin Priory Rotary Club will also present a cheque to Matt Baker following its Children in Need appeal.

From Hitchin, the rickshaw is set to journey down the A602 and then the B656 towards Codicote, heading through St Ibbs, Rush Green and Langley on London Road, and skirting the west side of the Knebworth House estate on its way into the village of Codicote.

The rickshaw is scheduled to enter Hitchin near Westmill - passing Hitchin Rugby Club - and will be riding through the High Street just before 12 noon (Route highlighted in green). Picture: BBC The rickshaw is scheduled to enter Hitchin near Westmill - passing Hitchin Rugby Club - and will be riding through the High Street just before 12 noon (Route highlighted in green). Picture: BBC

Since 2011, The One Show's Rickshaw Challenge has raised more than £25 million for BBC Children in Need - and this year sees a new-improved rickshaw guide-trike, built by McLaren engineers.

Fixed to the front of the vehicle, the guide-trike allows steering and braking to be managed by a guide rider while a visually impaired rider pedals from the main driving seat.

Tom Hardy, Hitchin BID manager, said: "It's great that Hitchin has been chosen as the main stopover town on the final leg of the journey to the One Show studios.

"It's a wonderful cause and hopefully the weather will hold out and we can greet the Rickshaw with hundreds of people."

The rickshaw is set to journey down the A602 and then the B656 towards Codicote, heading through St Ibbs, Rush Green and Langley on London Road, and skirting the west side of the Knebworth House estate on its way into Codicote (Route highlighted in green). Picture: BBC The rickshaw is set to journey down the A602 and then the B656 towards Codicote, heading through St Ibbs, Rush Green and Langley on London Road, and skirting the west side of the Knebworth House estate on its way into Codicote (Route highlighted in green). Picture: BBC

The rickshaw will be riding into the One Show studio at 7pm on Friday for the start of the live broadcast, following its eight-day journey from Holyhead.

The full route - including a real-time update of the Rickshaw's progress - is available to view on the Children in Need website.

To see if the Rickshaw will be passing your home, visit https://www.bbcchildreninneed.co.uk/shows/the-rickshaw-challenge-2019/