Councils announce revised bin collection dates for May Bank Holiday

Published: 10:18 AM April 29, 2021

A revised bin collection schedule has been put forward by SBC and NHDC over the May Bank Holiday weekend, with Central Bedfordshire not altering their service - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Bin collections in Stevenage and North Herts will fall on different days next week due to the early May Bank Holiday.

Both Stevenage Borough Council and North Hertfordshire District Council are running a revised collection service, which will see slight amendments to the usual schedule over the next week.

North Herts District Council have announced the below schedule for those living in the area.

Residents of North Herts will find their normal bin collection days pushed back due to the upcoming early May Bank Holiday - Credit: NHDC

Those due to have their bins collected on Monday, May 3 will now have their waste taken away on Tuesday, May 4.

The knock-on effect will continue throughout the week, with the normal Tuesday collection happening on Wednesday, May 5.

You may also want to watch:

Similarly, those who usually expect their bin collections on Wednesday and Thursday will have their bins emptied on Thursday, May 6 and Friday, May 7 respectively.

The bank holiday will see usual Friday bin collections moved to a one-off weekend collection, with refuse crews continuing their service on Saturday, May 8.

Collections in North Herts will return to normal from Monday, May 10.

Stevenage Borough Council are adopting the same scheme, with bin collections pushed back by one day to compensate for the lack of collections on Monday.

Bank holiday binformation 🗑️🚛



Bin collections will take place a day later next week due to bank holiday Monday. Check your collection day here 👉 https://t.co/f8XgvrurPt pic.twitter.com/uGnvmYqqm7 — Stevenage Council (@StevenageBC) April 29, 2021

Central Bedfordshire Council has confirmed that refuse due to be collected on both the early and late May Bank Holiday remain as normal, with collections only changing at Christmas and New Year.