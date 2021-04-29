Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Councils announce revised bin collection dates for May Bank Holiday

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 10:18 AM April 29, 2021   
Representatives from Urbaser and NHDC discussed steps being taken to fix bin issues at an overview a

A revised bin collection schedule has been put forward by SBC and NHDC over the May Bank Holiday weekend, with Central Bedfordshire not altering their service - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Bin collections in Stevenage and North Herts will fall on different days next week due to the early May Bank Holiday.

Both Stevenage Borough Council and North Hertfordshire District Council are running a revised collection service, which will see slight amendments to the usual schedule over the next week.

North Herts District Council have announced the below schedule for those living in the area.

Residents of North Herts will find their normal bin collection days pushed back due to the upcoming early May Bank Holiday

Residents of North Herts will find their normal bin collection days pushed back due to the upcoming early May Bank Holiday - Credit: NHDC

Those due to have their bins collected on Monday, May 3 will now have their waste taken away on Tuesday, May 4.

The knock-on effect will continue throughout the week, with the normal Tuesday collection happening on Wednesday, May 5.

You may also want to watch:

Similarly, those who usually expect their bin collections on Wednesday and Thursday will have their bins emptied on Thursday, May 6 and Friday, May 7 respectively.

The bank holiday will see usual Friday bin collections moved to a one-off weekend collection, with refuse crews continuing their service on Saturday, May 8.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies following cardiac arrest in town centre
  2. 2 Two people taken to hospital following A505 crash
  3. 3 Bowel Cancer Awareness Month: young survivor's warning
  1. 4 Victim of terrifying dog attack in Stevenage park speaks out
  2. 5 Man arrested on suspicion of fraud offences in Hitchin
  3. 6 WATCH: The man behind Hitchin's Breathe Green bench
  4. 7 A505 closed after crash
  5. 8 MP gets behind plans for new M&S in Stevenage
  6. 9 The green seat: Hitchin's one-of-a-kind biodiverse bench
  7. 10 Schoolboy builds antennae receiving satellite images from home

Collections in North Herts will return to normal from Monday, May 10.

Stevenage Borough Council are adopting the same scheme, with bin collections pushed back by one day to compensate for the lack of collections on Monday.

Central Bedfordshire Council has confirmed that refuse due to be collected on both the early and late May Bank Holiday remain as normal, with collections only changing at Christmas and New Year.

North Herts News
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The roof of a house in Willian Way, Letchworth has collapsed into the building

Person taken to hospital after house roof collapses

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Mark Tanti - known as Demograffix - is a professional graffiti artist from Stevenage

Gallery

Stevenage's Banksy brings another community mural to town's underpasses

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Police were called shortly after 4pm yesterday (April 20) to reports of an attempted robbery in Walkern Road.

11-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
money estate unclaimed

People with these surnames in Herts could be sitting on unclaimed estate...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus