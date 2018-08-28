Review of the year 2018: September

Police have released a new image of missing William Taylor, who has not been seen for almost a month. Picture: Herts Police Archant

September saw officers investigating the disappearance of Gosmore farmer William Taylor arrest four people on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Searching for missing William Taylor near Gosmore. Picture: Herts police Searching for missing William Taylor near Gosmore. Picture: Herts police

The arrests came over three months after William, also known as Bill, went missing from his home on June 3 – just eight days before his 70th birthday.

Police had extensively searched farmland near Bill’s home at Harkness Hall, but could not find him.

Two people have since been charged, with a January court appearance to come.

In Stevenage, tributes were paid to paramedic Vicky Lovelace-Collins who tragically lost her life, aged 37, after she was involved in a collision with a car while riding her motorcycle in Webb Rise.

Paramedic Vicky Lovelace is doing a parachute jump to raise money for the Garden House Hospice in Letchworth. Picture: Courtesy of Vicky Lovelace. Paramedic Vicky Lovelace is doing a parachute jump to raise money for the Garden House Hospice in Letchworth. Picture: Courtesy of Vicky Lovelace.

Vicky was based in Stevenage and had been a paramedic for the past 15 years.

A post on a Facebook page dedicated to UK paramedics read: “We cannot begin to imagine how difficult a time this must be for those who knew and loved her and our thoughts are with all of Vicky’s family.”

Vicky lost her life just days before she was set to complete a skydive to support Letchworth-based Garden House Hospice, but in November, her best friend Toni Harvey took on the challenge in her memory, raising more than £12,000.

There was plenty of excitement in Hitchin as it was all change in one of the town’s main shopping streets.

Brand Street, Hitchin. Picture: DANNY LOO Brand Street, Hitchin. Picture: DANNY LOO

New Look and Argos in Brand Street both closed, with the latter merging with Sainsbury’s.

However, Granello Lounge, owned by the Loungers Chain behind Culvito Lounge in Letchworth, opened in the building formerly occupied by Halfords.

There was also more exciting retail news for the town as the opening of Hotel Chocolat in Bancroft, and B&M Bargains by the junction of Nightingale Road and Walsworth Road.

The first ever Cool Britannia Festival took place in Knebworth, with plenty of ’90s Britpop entertaining crowds.

B&M Bargains is to open a new store at the junction of Nightingale Road and Walsworth Road in Hitchin. Picture: Jason Lock B&M Bargains is to open a new store at the junction of Nightingale Road and Walsworth Road in Hitchin. Picture: Jason Lock

Happy Mondays, Ocean Colour Scene and the Lightning Seeds – whose hit song Three Lions had reached number one earlier in the year after England’s World Cup success – all played at the festival.

There was also plenty of other of things to see and do at the festival, with fire breathers, a Circus of Horrors, funfair rides and a Ministry of Sound Big Top.

What will 2019 bring for the Cool Britannia Festival?